Conor McGregor teases fight that absolutely nobody wants to see

On the list of high-profile names that ought to be on the tip of Conor McGregor's tongue, nobody expected Diego Sanchez to feature.

Since his victorious comeback over Donald Cerrone last month, Conor McGregor has revealed the fights with which he hopes to see out his career.

McGregor has made no secret of his desire to run it back with undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Irishman has also hinted at a lucrative rematch with Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring. Manny Pacquiao's recent decision to sign with McGregor's management agency raised some eyebrows and there's always the option to fight Jorge Masvidal for the UFC's BMF title.

No shortage of potential opponents, right?

Well McGregor seemed to add another name to the list in the early hours of Sunday morning but surely - SURELY - he's taking the piss.

38-year-old Diego Sanchez's hand was raised in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 167 on Saturday night following a contentious disqualification against Michel Pereira.

Sanchez is a legend of the sport of mixed martial arts but now, in the autumn of his career, he is considered something of a gatekeeper and is not ranked in any division of the UFC.

Conor McGregor Vs Diego Sanchez — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 16, 2020

McGregor and Sanchez have gone back and forth in the past but a fight between them right now is the last thing that anybody needs.

Let's all just hope that 'The Notorious' tweeted out the above with his tongue firmly in his cheek and nobody at the UFC puts together a bout that no athletic commission should take seriously.