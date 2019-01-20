Leinster Will Play Ulster In Dublin On The Worst Weekend Possible

Defending champions Leinster sailed through through the Champions Cup quarter-finals with a convincing 37-19 win over Wasps at the Ricoh Arena today.

The bonus point victory ensured that Leo Cullen's men will play a home tie against Ulster at the Aviva Stadium with a place in the last four at stake.

It will be the first time since 2012 that there will be an all-Irish quarter-final but, as has been pointed out by some Twitter users, there could be a spanner in the works because of the B-word.

The clash is scheduled to take place on the weekend of March 29-31, and if that rings a bell for you it's because it's the first weekend of Brexit. That is, of course, if Brexit ever actually happens. If everything goes as expected though, some feel that it could be the first major test of travel restrictions put in place as a result of the UK leaving the European Union.

No matter what happens, it will certainly be a tasty match. Let's just hope Theresa et al get their sh*t together in time.

