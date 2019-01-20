Sport Rugby

Leinster Will Play Ulster In Dublin On The Worst Weekend Possible

The B-word strikes again

Screen Shot 2019 01 20 At 17 21 30

Defending champions Leinster sailed through through the Champions Cup quarter-finals with a convincing 37-19 win over Wasps at the Ricoh Arena today.

The bonus point victory ensured that Leo Cullen's men will play a home tie against Ulster at the Aviva Stadium with a place in the last four at stake.

It will be the first time since 2012 that there will be an all-Irish quarter-final but, as has been pointed out by some Twitter users, there could be a spanner in the works because of the B-word.

The clash is scheduled to take place on the weekend of March 29-31, and if that rings a bell for you it's because it's the first weekend of Brexit. That is, of course, if Brexit ever actually happens. If everything goes as expected though, some feel that it could be the first major test of travel restrictions put in place as a result of the UK leaving the European Union.

No matter what happens, it will certainly be a tasty match. Let's just hope Theresa et al get their sh*t together in time.

READ NEXT: 'Girls Make Great Firefighters!' - Dublin Fire Brigade Sends Lovely Message To Little Girl Who Wishes She 'Could Be A Fireman'

leinster ulster aviva Brexit
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Sport

Read More in Sport
Leinster Will Play Ulster In Dublin On The Worst Weekend Possible
Leinster Will Play Ulster In Dublin On The Worst Weekend Possible
This Dublin School Has Achieved Something Unlikely To Be Matched Anywhere In The World
This Dublin School Has Achieved Something Unlikely To Be Matched Anywhere In The World
Woman's Snobby Comment At Schools Rugby Match Will Have You Cringing For Her
Woman's Snobby Comment At Schools Rugby Match Will Have You Cringing For Her
WATCH: This Heart-Stopping Moment At The Euro 2020 Draw In Dublin Gave Us All A Massive Fright
WATCH: This Heart-Stopping Moment At The Euro 2020 Draw In Dublin Gave Us All A Massive Fright
PICS: Some Of The World's Greatest Footballers Are Having A Kickabout In Dublin This Evening
PICS: Some Of The World's Greatest Footballers Are Having A Kickabout In Dublin This Evening
WATCH: The Scenes In Temple Bar Last Night Were Like Paddy's Day Times A Thousand
WATCH: The Scenes In Temple Bar Last Night Were Like Paddy's Day Times A Thousand
A Special Piece Of Dublin GAA Memorabilia From This Year's All-Ireland Final Is Available For Fans To Get Their Hands On
A Special Piece Of Dublin GAA Memorabilia From This Year's All-Ireland Final Is Available For Fans To Get Their Hands On
A Garda 'Ring Of Steel' Will Be In Place For Tomorrow's Match At The Aviva
A Garda 'Ring Of Steel' Will Be In Place For Tomorrow's Match At The Aviva
Dublin Will Play Meath In A Fundraiser For Injured Liverpool Fan Sean Cox Next Month
Dublin Will Play Meath In A Fundraiser For Injured Liverpool Fan Sean Cox Next Month
There's Been A Massive Reaction To Philly McMahon's Documentary Last Night
There's Been A Massive Reaction To Philly McMahon's Documentary Last Night
WATCH: Phibsboro Is Looking Very Well In These New Plans Which Were Unveiled Today
WATCH: Phibsboro Is Looking Very Well In These New Plans Which Were Unveiled Today
The New Dublin Jersey Is Out And Is Certainly Dividing Opinion Online
The New Dublin Jersey Is Out And Is Certainly Dividing Opinion Online
Plans Are In Place To Transform Dublin's Two Canals Into Major Tourist Attractions
Dublin

Plans Are In Place To Transform Dublin's Two Canals Into Major Tourist Attractions
13 Hard Truths You Discover When You Live In Dublin
Feature

13 Hard Truths You Discover When You Live In Dublin
'Girls Make Great Firefighters!' - Dublin Fire Brigade Sends Lovely Message To Little Girl Who Wishes She 'Could Be A Fireman'
News

'Girls Make Great Firefighters!' - Dublin Fire Brigade Sends Lovely Message To Little Girl Who Wishes She 'Could Be A Fireman'
A-Z Date Guide: 26 Spots You Must Try When A-Courtin' In The Big Smoke
Lifestyle

A-Z Date Guide: 26 Spots You Must Try When A-Courtin' In The Big Smoke

Ireland's First Alcohol-Free Bar Is Opening In Dublin Next Month
Food and Drink

Ireland's First Alcohol-Free Bar Is Opening In Dublin Next Month
PIC: Irish Nurses In Australia Are Making A Heartwarming Gesture To Irish Nurses Ahead Of Strike
News

PIC: Irish Nurses In Australia Are Making A Heartwarming Gesture To Irish Nurses Ahead Of Strike
A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses
Lifestyle

A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses
This Unsuspecting Oldschool Dublin Pub Serves Shockingly Tasty Tapas
Food and Drink

This Unsuspecting Oldschool Dublin Pub Serves Shockingly Tasty Tapas

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group