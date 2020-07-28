Close

What's happening with the lawns outside Trinity College?

By James Fenton

July 28, 2020 at 2:27pm

If you've passed Trinity College in the past couple of days, you may have noticed a considerable amount of work being down at the main entrance.

Some Dubliners might be wondering why all that lovely grass has been dug up but there's no cause for concern. Back in February, Trinity College opened up a public vote on whether to turn the lawns outside its front gate into a wildflower meadow with the aim of promoting biodiversity.

That's exactly what's been happening to the ground around the Burke and Goldsmith statues and if you haven't made it into the city centre, you can get a glimpse below. Collie Ennis, a Zoology research associate at the Trinity College School of Natural Sciences posted the following snaps of the Trinity College facade getting its new makeover...

It is hoped that the new wildflower lawns will 'support biodiversity and provide much-needed habitat for native insects and food for our pollinators in the city centre.'

It's good to see Trinity College doing their bit for city centre biodiversity and it will be interesting to see the finished product.

