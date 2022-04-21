019 The L List - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

Finding love in a hopeless place.

Let's be honest. Dublin doesn't make it easy sometimes, but still, we're committed to finding things to love about this fair city. Sure, the majority of us can't afford to live here, there's a taxi shortage and soulless hotel surplus, but there's still beauty to be found, my friends. Here's a round up of what we've been Lovin in Dublin this week.

Dublin in the sun

As we've established at this stage, there are many, many ways Dublin could be improved as a city, but when the sun comes out and bounces off the spire and into the gardens around St Patricks Cathedral, you forget about all that for just a brief moment in time. Get the factor 50 on, order yourself a silly little iced coffee and soak up the rays while the going's good.

Derry Girls

Derry Girls is deservedly having a moment right now. The final season is giving us literally everything, from Spice Girls covers to celebrity cameos, personal breakthroughs to Granda Joe once again proving himself as the object of all our desires. This weeks episode is being hailed as a masterpiece on Twitter and beyond, and I must wholeheartedly agree.

Ed Sheeran casually floating around the city

Sure, he's sold out stadiums all over the world, but you'll also find him pulling pints in Sandycove and strumming out a few tunes downstairs in Whelans of a Tuesday night. Obviously.

Bit weird how Ed Sheeran is playing in @jomcnally ‘s sitting room tonight — emma (taylor’s version) (@emmamcnally01) April 20, 2022

Dress rentals for wedding season

I don't know how it happened, but I somehow have a whopping 4 (four) weddings to attend in the next few months. The aftermath of lockdown hysteria, possibly - we all had to come out of it either pregnant, engaged or in possession of an air fryer, in fairness. Anyway, I'm extremely grateful for the influx of dress rental services in Dublin to assist me through the season (if I'm going to fork out for four weddings, you better believe I'm going to pretend I'm in Bridgerton in the process). Check out Happy Days and Greens Are Good For You if you've got an upcoming event you'd like to rent an outfit for! Good for the environment and your bank account.

Shrek inspired food

Do you know the muffin man?

He lives on Molesworth Place in this retelling of the story, where Six by Nico have taken Shrek and a handful of other iconic movies as inspiration for their latest themed menu, "Hollywood". The new menu will feature dishes inspired by Scream, The Godfather and Pulp Fiction to name a few. Meanwhile, the star-studded wine pairings are a pun lovers dream, with such offerings as Honey I Drunk the Kids, The Sound Of Merlot and Gone With the Wine. Obsessed.

Same time, same place next week for a round up of things we're Lovin in Dublin!

