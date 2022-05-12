022 The L List - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

Welcome to The L List, our weekly round up of things we're Lovin in Dublin.

Summer is upon us (unless you're one of those "it's not summer til 1st June" naysayers), and this weeks list is populated with ice cream sambos and Marty Whelan frolicking in the Turin sunshine ahead of the Eurovision. And by frolicking, I mean taking selfies with scantily clad contestants blissfully unaware in the background.

Also receiving honourable mentions: the return of the OG Eddie's cheese sauce (something just wasn't right the past couple of months), D6's newest doggo hotel and content inspired by the Disappearance of Mr Tayto.

Let's get into it.

Marty's Eurovision updates

King of the Eurovision Marty Whelan is back in his rightful place; hyping up contestants and live-tweeting hot takes. We'll be glued to his Twitter for the foreseeable.

Need to get a new wardrobe#Eurovision pic.twitter.com/LInXQOyUD0 — Marty Whelan (@martylyricfm) May 10, 2022

Return of the cheese

Maybe this was just me, but as an Eddie Rockets cheese sauce connoisseur I couldn't help but notice there was something different about it in recent months. The texture, the colour - it was almost as if it was made from actual cheese rather than the vibrant, cheese-in-can-esque condiment we've grown to know and love over the years.

Anyway, following a recent trip to the Wexford Street branch I can confirm, the old cheese sauce is back, and it's exactly how we remember it. Tell your friends. Tell everyone.

The Bold and Brass dog hotel

Bold and Brass officially returned to the south side this month, and so has their Puppucino Hotel with free dog treats, water, and of course, frothy puppucinos on tap. We're just here for the pictures.

Homemade ice cream sambos

So much more than your aul run-of-the-mill raspberry ripple in between two wafers, this masterpiece from Harry's Nut Butter has us feeling highly inspired this afternoon. Two digestives, a neatly sliced portion of ice cream and healthy dollop of their Coco Buzz to polish it off. Making my own version of this immediately - will report back.

The "Where is Mr Tayto" content

If you follow the usual roster of Irish online comedians and creators, you'll probably have seen that Mr Tayto "went missing" this week. No doubt Mr Tayto is alive and well and will be relocated soon but in the meantime, the content inspired by his disappearance is absolute gold.

Same time, same place next week for a fresh list of things we're Lovin in Dublin.

