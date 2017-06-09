Feature Food and Drink Reviews Mexican Best Of Dublin

The Top 10 Mexican Restaurants In Dublin Worth Taco'in About

Margaritas at the ready!

The chill in the air means only one thing... it's time to get your spicy food fix.

Here at Lovin, we're all about the spice lately. Last week, we brought you the Top 10 Indian's in Dublin and now it's time to move on to the wonderful land of Mexico.

Tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas and tostadas.

Feeling hungry yet?

Well, you most definitely will after scrolling through this decadent list.

Mexican is a deadly choice for groups of friends. Get together, order a load of stuff and tear and share.

Ideal.

Here's some of my top picks:

1. Masa - Stephen Street Lower

The most recent edition to the Mexican food realm in Dublin, Masa is a shit-hot spot at the moment.

Created by Tom Gleeson, owner of Bunsen, we knew this place was going to be good before it even opened. This simple yet funky venue is the ideal spot for a casual, quick and tasty bite with friends.

Tacos are made fresh to order and come in a range of flavours, chicken, pork, fish - whatever your taco craving is, they've pretty much covered it.

2. 777 - George's Street

You'd walk right past 777 without realising it's even there and this was not done by mistake.

It's too cool to be shouting from the rooftops with in-your-face tacky and gaudy signs. They serve up some of the best quality Mexican food I've tried in the city.

Be careful though, it is a little bit pricier than the rest.

3. Acapulco - George's Street

Acapulco is a firm favourite of mine because it's super reliable - every time I go there, I love it.

It's a really handy place for a night out with friends for food - it's accessible, reasonably priced, tasty and a deadly venue.

Their frozen Margaritas make my heart sing.

4. Xico - Baggot Street

Xico is not only a club but also a deadly place to grab some Mexican nibbles before partying.

Sure you won't even have to move from your meal to the club - that's the dream really, isn't it?

5. El Grito - Merchant's Arch

Tucked away down Merchant's Arch (that tiny narrow street you go through between Temple Bar and the Ha'Penny bridge) you'll find El Grito.

It doesn't look like much, there's barely a stool to sit on but omg is that food good.

Authentic Mexican street food, done right.

6. Cactus Jack's - Millennium Walkway

Aye, aye, aye!

Deadly nachos, savage quesadillas and whopper fajitas.

7. Taco Taco - Leeson Street

Taco Taco in East Side Tavern has a special place in my heart.

They have some really interesting dishes than span beyond your run of the mill.

Last time I visited I tucked into a delicious plantain salad.

They also serve one of the best slices of cheesecake I've ever had - dreamy.

8. Mama's Revenge - Leinster Street

If you walk past this tiny Mexican in the afternoon, there's no doubt that you'll see a super long queue of people waiting to get their burrito fix.

Well, that queue is there with good reason - they serve some of the tastiest burritos ever.

9. Pablo Picante - Clarendon Market

This Californian burrito bar serves a huge range of burritos to cater to every taste and even has a number of "slim" burritos for calorie conscious folk.

They also have an excellent student deal, where you can buy a burrito and free drink for just €6.50- perfect for a mid-lectures munch.

10. El Patron

Home to Dublin's largest burrito.

We concurred it, could you?

Guess Mexican is on the cards for tonight so!

Header image: @777dublin @acapulcodublin

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

The Top 10 Mexican Restaurants In Dublin Worth Taco'in About
