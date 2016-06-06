Food and Drink Best Of Dublin What's On Food

The Top 10 Indian Restaurants In Dublin That Turn Us nAAN

Korma, Jalfrezi, Pani Puri and Vindaloo.

The weather is getting colder which means only one thing in Lovin HQ - It's curry season.

There's honestly nothing that turns me on more than soaking up some creamy sauce with a handful of peshwari naan bread.

Holy moly like, already getting the sweats.

Dublin is bursting with some insanely good Indians and I'll actually fall out with you if you don't try some of these tbh.

Life-changing spots.

Here's some of my faves right now:

1. Diwali - Dame Street

You've probably walked past this place a million times without realising it's one of Dublin's hottest Indian restaurants.

The food is savage, some of the tastiest saag you'll find along with a deadly atmosphere.

There's also a great early bird offer from Monday-Fri, €20 for two course - sure you can't go wrong.

2. Pickle - Camden Street

Top class, gourmet Indian dishes can be found in this Camden Street eatery.

The menu is a lot more adventurous than most other Indian restaurants in Dublin, so you'll find lots of new and exciting things to try on it such as guinea fowl, goat curry and venison keema roti.

3. Kerala Kitchen - Baggot Street

I first spotted Kerala at a music festival a few years back. They started as a street market stall and now have their very own home on Baggot Street.

A fab array of flavours and dishes in all shapes and sizes.

4. Ananda - Dundrum

Tucked away in Dundrum, up four flights of stairs, you'll enter a vibrant room that feels like a cocoon. Water-lily chandeliers hang from the ceiling, rich cerise and lime colours transport you to the hottest parts of India - welcome to Ananda.

A fancier take on your usual curry house but ideal for a special occasion, this restaurant is one that you need to visit if you haven't done so already.

Some of the most beautifully presented (and tasty) food I've ever come across.

5. Konkan - Clanbrassil Street & Dundrum

Tucked away in Dublin 8, with another hidden gem in Dundrum, this gorgeous little venue is as deadly as it is affordable.

The food has really authentic flavours, spices and sauces - a.k.a the dream combo for an Indian dish.

6. Kathmandu - Dame Street

This super authentic Nepalese restaurant knows how to make a spicy curry.

If you're into to spice (I know I am) this place is the dream.

7. Bombay Pantry - All Over The Damn Place

Located in Ashtown, Bray, Clonskeagh, Fairview, Glenageary, Rathfarnham and Rathmines...

Now you can see why I didn't put the locations in the sub heading.

This is usually a top pick for me and my sister when we are having a take away night.

They serve up a whopper Goan Hunter's Chicken Curry along with a wide range of vegan options for my foodie fronds.

8. Vermillion

When I lived in Harold's Cross last year I visited this place any time I had a friend visit.

It really is a hidden gem, often nice and quiet on the weekdays.

9. Rasam

Their mango prawns are life changing tbh.

Need I say anymore?

10. Sanai

One of the best things about Indian is that it's ideal for sharing.

Sanai on Baggot Street is a deadly spot to meet a few mates and break a few poppadoms.

They have split dishes too which is great for the indecisive type like me.

Header Image: @bombaypantry @sanai_indian

