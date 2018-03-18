10 Statement Pieces You Can Get In Folkstore Right Now To Jazz Up Your Wardrobe

Can we have them all?

Let's be honest, we could all do with a bit of retail therapy during the Easter hols.

There's going to be quite a few nights out and I'm sure you're fed the f*ck up of that same old "jeans and a nice top" pairing you've worn to death. So go on, treat yo'self.

Here are some seriously stunning bits you can get from our dearly beloved, Folkster, right now:

1. Bali Black Leotard

I recently spotted this beauty on RTÉ's starbar, Bláthnaid Treacy and haven't stopped thinking about it since.

Tassels are love, tassels are life.

2. Aspen Earrings

I'm a literal magpie - if it's shiny, I want it.

If you're like me, you'll see why these earrings are making me caw, so sparkly.

If you're wearing these you better get down to that Garda station 'cause gurrrrrl, you're making a statement!

3. Harlow Fringe Top

This top is proper Gatsby-esque and I'm living for it.

It's one of those pieces that you could dress up a pair of jeans with or look proper fancy in. So many outfit possibilities, so little excuses not to splurge.

4. Teal Maxton Heels

There's only one thing I adore as much as sparkles and that's velour.

These are the dream.

These teal beauties have a good sturdy heel on them too which is essential if you're planning on wearing them a little longer than the 10 minutes (20... 30?) you spend getting that Insta before you go out. You'll be bopping the night away in these.

5. Paige Metallic Skirt

One word - GORGE.

6. Black Eden Clutch

For all your bits n bobs.

7. Mena Embellished Jacket

This is like the technicolour dreamcoat.

The epitome of a statement piece.

8. Beaded Hair Slide

9. Blush Dalton Bodysuit

This is classy AF.

10. Perry Embellished Jacket

I don't think I would ever take this off tbh.

It's out-there, it's bold and it's just beaut.

