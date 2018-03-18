Best Of

10 Statement Pieces You Can Get In Folkstore Right Now To Jazz Up Your Wardrobe

Can we have them all?

Pjimage 10

Let's be honest, we could all do with a bit of retail therapy during the Easter hols.

There's going to be quite a few nights out and I'm sure you're fed the f*ck up of that same old "jeans and a nice top" pairing you've worn to death. So go on, treat yo'self.

Here are some seriously stunning bits you can get from our dearly beloved, Folkster, right now:

1. Bali Black Leotard

I recently spotted this beauty on RTÉ's starbar, Bláthnaid Treacy and haven't stopped thinking about it since. 

Tassels are love, tassels are life

Screen Shot 2018 03 22 At 11 39 26

A post shared by BláthnaidT (@blathnaidt) on

2. Aspen Earrings

I'm a literal magpie - if it's shiny, I want it.

If you're like me, you'll see why these earrings are making me caw, so sparkly.

If you're wearing these you better get down to that Garda station 'cause gurrrrrl, you're making a statement!  

Screen Shot 2018 03 22 At 11 48 34

3. Harlow Fringe Top

This top is proper Gatsby-esque and I'm living for it.

It's one of those pieces that you could dress up a pair of jeans with or look proper fancy in. So many outfit possibilities, so little excuses not to splurge. 

Screen Shot 2018 03 22 At 11 53 01

4. Teal Maxton Heels 

There's only one thing I adore as much as sparkles and that's velour.

These are the dream

These teal beauties have a good sturdy heel on them too which is essential if you're planning on wearing them a little longer than the 10 minutes (20... 30?) you spend getting that Insta before you go out. You'll be bopping the night away in these.

Screen Shot 2018 03 22 At 11 56 10

5. Paige Metallic Skirt

One word - GORGE.

Screen Shot 2018 03 22 At 12 01 09

6. Black Eden Clutch

For all your bits n bobs

Screen Shot 2018 03 22 At 12 02 56

7. Mena Embellished Jacket

This is like the technicolour dreamcoat.

The epitome of a statement piece

Screen Shot 2018 03 22 At 12 04 35

8. Beaded Hair Slide

Glam.com

Screen Shot 2018 03 22 At 12 06 20

9. Blush Dalton Bodysuit

This is classy AF.

Screen Shot 2018 03 22 At 12 10 49

10. Perry Embellished Jacket 

I don't think I would ever take this off tbh.

It's out-there, it's bold and it's just beaut. 

Screen Shot 2018 03 22 At 12 20 29

READ MORE: Dublin's Newest Millionaire Has Been Revealed And We're Extremely Jealous

The Recent Facebook Scandal And What You Should Really Know About It... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

Comments

Best Of

Read More in Best Of
10 Statement Pieces You Can Get In Folkstore Right Now To Jazz Up Your Wardrobe
10 Statement Pieces You Can Get In Folkstore Right Now To Jazz Up Your Wardrobe
This Stoneybatter Eatery Has Created Dublin's BIGGEST Burger And It Looks Unreal
This Stoneybatter Eatery Has Created Dublin's BIGGEST Burger And It Looks Unreal
Seven Glorious Prosecco Cocktails In Dublin That Must Be Tried
Seven Glorious Prosecco Cocktails In Dublin That Must Be Tried
Nine Cute Bits From Penneys To Get You In The Mood For Summer Hols
Nine Cute Bits From Penneys To Get You In The Mood For Summer Hols
The Clocks Went Forward And You've Lost An Hour - Here's Where To Get Your Coffee Kick
The Clocks Went Forward And You've Lost An Hour - Here's Where To Get Your Coffee Kick
11 Nifty Makeup Bag Bits You Can Get From Penneys Right Now
11 Nifty Makeup Bag Bits You Can Get From Penneys Right Now
These Are The 13 Prettiest Public Spaces In Dublin
These Are The 13 Prettiest Public Spaces In Dublin
Hanging? Here Are Seven Unreal Spots For A Post-Paddy's Day Brunch
Hanging? Here Are Seven Unreal Spots For A Post-Paddy's Day Brunch
Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
Seven Places To Get A Warming Bowl Of Ramen In Dublin This Winter
Seven Places To Get A Warming Bowl Of Ramen In Dublin This Winter
Five Sinfully Tasty Places To Order Risotto In Dublin
Five Sinfully Tasty Places To Order Risotto In Dublin
13 Places For An Epic Date In Dublin That Don't Involve Alcohol
13 Places For An Epic Date In Dublin That Don't Involve Alcohol
10 Statement Pieces You Can Get In Folkstore Right Now To Jazz Up Your Wardrobe
Best Of

10 Statement Pieces You Can Get In Folkstore Right Now To Jazz Up Your Wardrobe
It Looks Like The George Bar Has Undergone A Complete Makeover
News

It Looks Like The George Bar Has Undergone A Complete Makeover
A South Dublin Beach Is Set To Become Ireland's First Official Nudist Location
Dublin

A South Dublin Beach Is Set To Become Ireland's First Official Nudist Location
Gywneth Paltrow's Website Now Has A 'Guide To Dublin' – And It's Spot On
Lifestyle

Gywneth Paltrow's Website Now Has A 'Guide To Dublin' – And It's Spot On

PIC: This Dublin Pub Charged An INSANE Amount For Two Pints Of Cordial
Dublin

PIC: This Dublin Pub Charged An INSANE Amount For Two Pints Of Cordial
This Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Called Mark Or Mairead This Week
Food and Drink

This Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Called Mark Or Mairead This Week
'Nine Monks' Is Ireland's Newest Tonic Wine — Here's The Suss
Sponsored

'Nine Monks' Is Ireland's Newest Tonic Wine — Here's The Suss
The Lighthouse Cinema Had A Dog-Friendly Screening And We Can't Cope With The Pics
Entertainment

The Lighthouse Cinema Had A Dog-Friendly Screening And We Can't Cope With The Pics

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin