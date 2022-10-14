5 autumnal activities to enjoy in Dublin right now

October is well and truly upon us, there's a nip in the air and the Christian Girl Fall influencers have officially unveiled their autumnal photoshoots amongst the falling leaves for 2022.

Exhibit A:

‘Christian Girl Autumn’ influencer Caitlin Covington shares new fall photos in Vermont. 🍂🍁 pic.twitter.com/o91c65Sl6y — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 13, 2022

While we can't transport you to the lofty surrounds of Vermont, we can offer a round up of some great autumnal activities to enjoy in Dublin at the moment. Pull on your knee high boots, pick up some pumpkin spicers to go and get in loser - we're doing autumnal things.

Paint a Pumpkin with Drink and Draw Ireland

Paint a Halloween Pumpkin, a Starry Night Over Dublin or even a sugar skull, fuelled by a pumpkin juice or two to get the creativity flowing. Drink and Draw have a range of events happening throughout the month of October, details of which are below.

Make an Autumn Wreath with Flower Pop

Turn crunchy leaves into a work of art with one of these popular workshops from Flower Pop in Inchicore. They're holding events throughout October at their studio and provide cakes, coffee and everything you need to create your perfect autumnal wreath. More details HERE.

Candle Making at the Design House

With the energy crisis leaving us all too shook to turn the heating on for even a minute, we certainly deserve to light the good candle as the evenings get colder. The Design House hold regular candle making workshops at their Temple Bar HQ with afternoon tea treats to accompany - a chance to bring home your perfect scented flame. More info on workshops HERE.

Pumpkin Patch

An obvious one, but one worth mentioning nonetheless. If that all-important pumpkin patch photoshoot is top of your to-do list for October, we've got a list of pumpkin patches near Dublin to head to HERE.

Killruddery's Annual Scarecrow Competition

Technically outside of Dublin, but we couldn't not include Killruddery's beloved scarecrow competition. Scarecrow kits are purchasable from Killruddery's Farm Shop now, and you can then enter your finished design to win a number of prizes. A great way to get creative without ending up with a pumpkin's insides all over your kitchen.

Know of an Autumnal activity we've missed out on? Let us know!

