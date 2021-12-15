6 places in Dublin to get a meat-free Christmas sambo

Christmas, as they say, is just around the corner, and as it stands you can't move in Dublin for sambo and toastie offerings to help you get in the festive spirit.

Which is exactly how we like it, just to clarify. For the month of December, there should only be gravy running through our veins.

If you're a vegetarian and looking for a meat-free alternative to the classic, we've got you covered. Here are 6 great places to pick up a delicious festive sambo, sans turkey and ham.

Vegan Sandwich Co, Smithfield

One of Dublin's fave plant based institutions is back at it this year with their iconic Mistle-Toastie, as well as their Christm*s Fillet Roll. Your one stop shop for a festive meat-free feed.

Woke Cup Cafe, Smithfield

A thing of beauty. Woke Cup Cafe's Christmas sambo features Irish brie, dark cherry chutney, sage & walnut stuffing and gravy all lovingly sandwiched between two slices of Firehouse sourdough.

V-Face, Stoneybatter

We're sensing a D7 theme here. V-Face's No Hambo Christmas Sambo has you covered with vegan turkey, stuffing, rocket and cranberry mayo. Immense.

Urban Health, Ranelagh

This Dublin 6 fave has stepped into Christmas with a dedicated festive menu featuring a vegan toastie with pulled jackfruit, vegan herb stuffing, vegan cheese and cranberry sauce.

Meltdown, Montague Street & Leeson Street

Created as part of Meltdown's customer collab contest, The Sweet Baby Cheesus is a veggie Christmas dream with cranberry mac and cheese, cheddar, brie, caramelised onion and scallions. You'd get it for the name alone, tbh.

One Kinda Folk, Ranelagh

This beloved gem hidden behind a wall of ivy has vegans covered this Christmas with this sambo packed with roast sweet potato and lentils, cinnamon and nutmeg and of course, delish herby stuffing.

Will you be spreading a bitta veggie cheer in the lead up to Christmas?

Header image via Instagram/vegansandwichco

