9 vegan lunch options to try in Dublin this week

Are you a recently converted vegan, or a longtime plant-based princess in search of some new lunch spots?

Then this one goes out to you. Here's a wee list of some deadly vegan lunch options across the city that you might not have tried yet. From pizza to wings to curries, you should find something here for whatever type of food mood you find yourself in!

1. Vegan ciabatta from Legit Coffee Co.

Roasted aubergine and red pepper on a rosemary ciabatta, smothered in tasty vegan mozzarella. Grab yourself an oat flattie for afters and really, what more could you actually want?

2. Vegan Poké bowl from Shaka Poké

There are loads of tasty vegan options from Shaka Poké, we particularly love the No Catch (get it) with avo, edamame and a delish peanut sauce drizzle.

3. Vegan Pizza from Rascals Brewing Co.

Nothin beatsa pizza, and this bad boy from Rascals in Inchicore would have you forgetting pepperoni ever existed.

4. Cauliflower Katsu bites from Ukiyo

Delish cauliflower bites in golden panko breadcrumbs and drizzled in hot sauce for those ~treat yo self~ lunchtimes. Perfect accompanied with a caterpillar roll or some edamame!

5. Vegan Sub from Greenville Deli

Roasted spiced chickpeas with roast tomatoes, vegan pesto and avocado mayo on a crispy roll. Sensational.

6. Vegan Hun toastie from Meltdown

If cheese was the hardest thing for you to say goodbye to as a vegan, then you need this sambo. Greens, tomato, onions and vegan pesto surrounded by melty vegan cheese sauce. Excuse my drool.

7. Vegan Curry from Boxty

Potatoes are a vegans best friend, so you know you can trust this tasty curry with boxty dumplings, veg and deliciously fragrant sauce.

8. Cauliflower Wings from Wing-it

If you've had enough buffalo wings to last you a life time fear not, you'll have no shortage of sauce options to drizzle over your crispy cauli wings at Wing-it.

9. Vegan buddha bowl from Juanitos

Ideally located on Drury Street for prime people watching, Juanitos has vegans covered with tasty buddha bowls and crispy breaded tofu burgers.

Go in peace plant-based friends, and give us a shout if we've missed out one of your favourite spots.

Header image via Shaka Poké

