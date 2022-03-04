It's a Trap announce new south side location

One of Dublin's fave vegan spots have announced a new south side location for all your oat latte and tofu scramble wrap needs.

Towards the end of last year, It's a Trap announced they'd be moving on from their Dublin 1 home following a string of antisocial behaviour. They spoke of feeling "hopeless" after being "physically attacked, abused and threatened" at their Denmark Street cafe.

Fast forward to now and they've confirmed their new location, this time on south Dublin's Aungier Street (right beside Darwins, if this pic is anything to go by).

Their official opening date will be announced soon, meanwhile you can continue to hit them up at their Denmark Street store for all your plant based and sweet treat needs for the time being.

They confirmed in another Instagram post that while they work to open their new location, the Denmark Street store will close at the earlier time of 2pm - so bear this in mind if you are planning on paying them a visit.

They also thanked everyone for their support at their first store, writing: "It has been amazing to be part of D1 (98% of the time)".

We look forward to paying the new store a visit soon!

Header image via Instagram/It's a Trap

READ NEXT: A fire forces San Lorenzo's to close for several weeks