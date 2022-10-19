7 places to eat, drink and get coffee during a day trip to Howth

Off to Howth for the day? Lucky sod.

A real beauty of a spot, boasting..well, pretty much everything. And the best bit? Loads and loads of deadly food.

Its proximity to the Irish Sea means that fresh fish is always the order of the day, but Howth boasts so much more than that.

Just have a gander and see for yourself...

Aqua

It's not often you get to check out the sights of the Portmarnock and Malahide coastline whilst you dine, but in Aqua it's the norm. Their menu is insanely good, boasting something for absolutely everyone.

Their fish options are better than you'd imagine. Yep, really. That good.

Octopussy

Let's be honest, you'd come here for the name alone. A pier-side gem serving up an array of seafood tapas - mussels, chowder, chilli and chorizo squid, or a hearty selection of seafood curries if that's what your tastebuds desire. You'll be spoilt for choice!

Leo Burdocks

Leo Burdocks chippers are famous among Dubliners, and it's easy to see why. Some of the tastiest fish you could hope to find accompanied by freshly cut chips and their famous crispy bits, a stop off here is vital if you're planning on spending the day in Howth.

The Bloody Stream

Located right next to the DART station, The Bloody Stream is a beautifully quaint little pub serving up some delicious food and deadly drinks deals.

Their proximity to the sea ensures the freshest seafood, and their general atmosphere means you'll have a cracking evening; hail, rain or shine.

O'Connell's

O’Connell's bar is a real gem, taking advantage of the fantastic views over the harbour out to Ireland’s Eye and Lambay Island, which means you're guaranteed an awe-inspiring backdrop with your round of decadent drinks.

Tuck

A relatively new addition to Howth's coffee scene serving up speciality brews, freshly baked treats and tasty ice cream - we paid them a visit while filming our Howth walking video, which you can peep below.

Howth Market Deli

A favourite with locals and tourists alike, Howth Market Deli offer Irish artisan products and organic produce tasty sandwiches, home-made soup, coffee to go and loads of decadent treats. During the summer months they also have picnic baskets (!!) to enjoy on the beach.

Did we miss your favourite spot for a pint or a bite in Howth? Let us know!

