Whether you're not feeling the love this February, or if you're loved up to bits but just don't want to spend the 14th paying €65 for a set menu (and a €7.50 add on for steak), we've got you covered with 7 great alternative ways to spend Valentines night in Dublin. From cabaret to comedy, drag shows to drinks, there'll be something for you on this list. You know what they say - the event of your dreams always comes along as soon as you stop looking for it.

Cherry Comedy at Whelans

Laugh the pain away at one of Dublin's fave comedy shows with an excellent line up, drinks flowing and love in the air. Or hate, if that's what you're more in the mood for. Whether its date night or a solo venture, you'll inevitably be made feel better by hearing about the misfortune of the comics. It's what they're there for. Nab yourself a ticket before they're gone HERE.

What is Love? Valentines Cabaret at the Sugar Club

Join Monsieur Pompier’s Travelling Freakshow on Valentines Eve for a night of music, immersive performance art, audience participation and beguiling costumes at the Sugar Club. All oddballs and outcasts welcome - get tickets HERE.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Sugar Club

The Sugar Club have us all absolutely sorted in terms of anti-Valentines nights. This screening of the cult classic along with live performance from Rocky Horror Ireland takes place on Saturday 12th Feb, and you can get tickets HERE. You might even find the Brad to your Janet.

Joanne McNally at Vicar Street

Due to phenomenal demand, Joanne McNally basically lives at Vicar Street at the moment and she's just recently added a Valentines Day show. Ideal for anyone who wants to laugh so much they pass a kidney stone they didn't even know they had rather than sit through a ~love~ themed set menu in their local.

Game night at Token

Show your date what a pinball wizard you are, or just head out with pals for a night of arcade games, burgers and cocktails. Book yourself a table HERE.

Win, Lose or Drag at the George

The George's recurring Monday drag night is always jam packed with games, drag shenanigans and spot prizes. If you're planning on dancing your cares away this V Day, there's really no better place to do it. Find out more HERE.

Margarita Mondays at 777

If the only couples you want to be around on the 14th are a couple of margs, pop into 777 for the night. Tunes, tacos and tequila - what the holidays are all about, really.

