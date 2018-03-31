Best Of

12 Gorgeous Roasts To Serve This Easter Weekend

Here's what you're making for dinner tomorrow...

While we love to share our own gorgeous recipes, today we thought we'd highlight some other great food blogs from around the world to help you discover new home cooks doing amazing stuff.

And what better time to do that than at Easter? A time when families come together for a special meal with a succulent roast.

Check out these awesome recipes and prepare to drool while you flick through them. Don't mind us, we're just off to the butchers to get a huge piece of meat to get one of these recipes going...

1. Roasted Chicken Leg Quarters

The guys over at Eatwell have this amazing looking spicy chicken leg roast, it's a nice cheap alternative to a larger roast and super easy to make. Like all their recipes, it looks so good you could lick it off the screen.

Screen-Shot-2015-04-02-at-11.19.09

2. Persian Leg of Lamb with Jewelled Tabbouleh

When you think of Easter you tend to think of lamb and this recipe makes it super exciting.

Screen-Shot-2015-04-02-at-11.21.59

3. Slow Roasted Lamb with Salsa Verde, Crispy Potatoes & Pickled Onions

This is a totally unusual Finnish recipe with some salsa verde thrown in. Hit the translate button to get the ingredients in English. Delicious.

Screen-Shot-2015-04-02-at-11.24.12

4. Roasted Corn Beef & Cabbage

A dish that our friends across the Atlantic think we go crazy for, but in truth it's a rarity in Ireland. Take inspiration from this gorgeous recipe and get cooking.

Screen-Shot-2015-04-02-at-11.26.26

5. Blackberry & Citrus Roast Chicken

You've probably eaten roast chicken hundreds of times in your lifetime but probably never as exciting a chicken dish as this.

Screen-Shot-2015-04-02-at-11.29.16

6. Coffee & Sorghum Brined Pork Tenderloin with Roasted Carrots

Get into brining with this simple little recipe that throws up spectacular results.

Coffee-Sorghum-Pork-Tenderloin-2.2-1024x678

7. The Perfect Roast Rib

Nothing beats a good big roast rib of beef, and as you can see from the pictures in this recipe, they have stayed true to their claim in the title.

Screen-Shot-2015-04-02-at-11.33.00

8. Spicy Chinese Roast Fish

One on the list for people who are not meat lovers, not full veggies and who just love a bit of fish. This recipe is nicely simple, and bursting with colour and flavour.

Screen-Shot-2015-04-02-at-11.40.43

9. One-Pot Slow-Roast Lamb Shanks with Beans

You can't help but love this recipe for a number of reasons – it's all cooked in one pot, it looks unreal and the fact that lamb shanks are usually a cheaper cut of meat. Gorgeous.

Screen-Shot-2015-04-02-at-11.46.26

10. Roast Butternut Squash with Feta & Harissa Creme Fraîche

If you're a full veggie then there's no need to feel like you're missing out. This recipe looks off the charts good to us.

Screen-Shot-2015-04-02-at-11.44.38

11. Homemade Chinese Crispy Roast Pork

Go for something completely different and get an Asian flavour with this delicious recipe.

Screen-Shot-2015-04-02-at-11.38.35

12. Brown Sugar & Horseradish Crusted Roast Beef

Yes you did read that title correctly and the photo below is real. This is one of the most exciting and gorgeous recipes we've ever seen.

Screen-Shot-2015-04-02-at-11.36.25

Happy Easter!

Niall Harbison

Written By

Niall Harbison

Niall founded Lovin' Dublin with a few fairly simple aims: discover new places to eat in Dublin and share simple recipes cooked up in his kitchen.

