Looking for a weekend wind down? Rooftop yoga might be the activity for you

By Brian Dillon

July 16, 2021 at 2:55pm

Share:
Looking for a weekend wind down? Rooftop yoga might be the activity for you

Is rooftop yoga the ultimate relaxation in Dublin?

Let's be real for a minute. Working from home, even after more than a year, can be a rollercoaster. Some days you feel zen and other days you feel like you have 10 conversations going on in your head at once.

I resisted yoga for so long, but having finally taken the plunge and attending zoom classes, I have found it to be the ultimate relaxation tool. I didn't realise how tight my hips got from sitting at my kitchen table all day, every day.

Naturally, I was intrigued when I discovered that there is a stunning rooftop yoga in one of the most scenic spots in the city. Taking place at the Marker Hotel at Grand Canal Dock, the 60-minute class costs €25 for non-residents and takes place 9.30am every Saturday.

Lead by yoga instructor Dani Sheil and her team, the classes consist of on stillness, movement, breath and meditation, with the aim of setting you up with the energy and balance you need to make the most of your weekend. Plus, mats and blocks are provided for you, but you are also welcome to bring along your own equipment if you would prefer.

Dani has been teaching yoga since 2002, having trained initially in New York City. Like many, Dani believes that yoga is a great tool to relieve stress and tension. I have to say, I agree with her.

Want to find out more and book a spot? You can do so by heading here.

Dublin is full of unique and exciting activities that you may not have tried before. From zip lining to aerial cirque, there is an abundance of stuff we are adding to our list. If you want to check out some of our top picks, head here.

READ NEXT: Top nine places to go for a swim in Dublin

Share:

Latest articles

Five delicious ice cold beveraginos to enjoy in the sun

Summer just got a whole lot cooler with these bespoke Guinness furniture pieces

Replica of Maser's iconic painted over Repeal mural goes on display in IMMA

The O'Briens Summer Gin Sale is back, so here's two stunning cocktail recipes

You may also love

Here's the scoop on Dublin's Top Five Ice-Cream spots as voted by you!

Top nine places to go for a swim in Dublin

Ever wanted to learn how to make your own candles and bath bombs? This Dublin store will show you how

Popular deli and sandwich spot announce the opening of second location

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.