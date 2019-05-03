Special Occasion Coming Up? Make A Present Super Cool With A Print From These Dublin Artists

د . إAEDSRر . س

When it comes to birthdays, anniversaries or even Christmas (I know it’s bleedin’ ages away – relax!) more often than not, a sentimental present goes far further than the usual obvious choices.

A print, photo or illustration made specific for a family member or friend can prove far better and more effective than an expensive bottle of wine or fancy shmancy chocolates.

If you’re in need of a gorge present idea for one of your nearest and dearest while supporting Irish artists AND not break the bank, read on!

Vanessa Ifediora

Having recently held her own exhibition, Zone In, in aid of the DRCC and published her first collection Off White Sheets, photographer Vanessa Ifediora is a force to be reckoned with.

Her photos feature bold colours and beautiful landscapes, more of her work can be viewed here.

FÍA

Illustrator and designer Dearbhla behind FÍA makes prints that feature pastel colours and feminist slogans.

Snap up a print to brighten up your bedroom from FÍA here.

It Goes – Valentines days 2015 to 2019

Bunti.bee

Artist Bronagh makes illustrations and prints that are unforgettable.

I got a commission done for a friend’s birthday and she’s sworn it was the best present ever!

Commissions for Bunti.bee are currently closed but you can buy prints here.

Conor Nolan

Having freshly worked on a 30 metre long mural for Belfast City Council, prepare to see more and more of printmaker and illustrator Conor.

His unique way of drawing people and bodies means you instantly recognise a Conor Nolan original.

You can purchase one of his crazy prints here.

Ash Tray

NCAD graduate and style queen extraordinaire Ash Tray makes prints and tote bags like no other.

Hairy legs, fried eggs and dalmation spots only begin to describe the tip of the wacky rainbowed iceberg that is Ash Tray designs.

Her products are currently sold out but remaining bags will be sold at the Portobello Fashion Institute FB43 event on April 10th.

Ciara Makes Things

One half of the hilarious Talkin Shite podcast, illustrator Ciara creates witty, clever pictures that will catch any eye.

Have a gander at more of her work here.

Clare Lyons

Visual artist Clare has just completed an artist residency in NY’s Arts Letters and Numbers and captures beautiful photos like no other.

Her work can be bought here .

me n the little foldy guys @artslettersandnumbers

Holly Leddy Flood

Artist and designer Holly creates funny, warm illustrations that feature plenty of doggos.

Her punchy designs and dog-honouring prints can be picked up for next to nothing here.

Make someone’s day while supporting independent Irish artists with a vivacious print or illustration – it’s a guaranteed present that will last forever!

