Special Occasion Coming Up? Make A Present Super Cool With A Print From These Dublin Artists
When it comes to birthdays, anniversaries or even Christmas (I know it’s bleedin’ ages away – relax!) more often than not, a sentimental present goes far further than the usual obvious choices.
A print, photo or illustration made specific for a family member or friend can prove far better and more effective than an expensive bottle of wine or fancy shmancy chocolates.
If you’re in need of a gorge present idea for one of your nearest and dearest while supporting Irish artists AND not break the bank, read on!
Vanessa Ifediora
Having recently held her own exhibition, Zone In, in aid of the DRCC and published her first collection Off White Sheets, photographer Vanessa Ifediora is a force to be reckoned with.
Her photos feature bold colours and beautiful landscapes, more of her work can be viewed here.
View this post on Instagram
走り出せメロス。 w/ @minji_minzy
FÍA
Illustrator and designer Dearbhla behind FÍA makes prints that feature pastel colours and feminist slogans.
Snap up a print to brighten up your bedroom from FÍA here.
Bunti.bee
Artist Bronagh makes illustrations and prints that are unforgettable.
I got a commission done for a friend’s birthday and she’s sworn it was the best present ever!
Commissions for Bunti.bee are currently closed but you can buy prints here.
View this post on Instagram
Anyone else enjoy getting the train? No just me? O.k. P.S here's some songs I've been listening to on repeat while I travel to work in the morning x
Conor Nolan
Having freshly worked on a 30 metre long mural for Belfast City Council, prepare to see more and more of printmaker and illustrator Conor.
His unique way of drawing people and bodies means you instantly recognise a Conor Nolan original.
You can purchase one of his crazy prints here.
View this post on Instagram
Popped up to Belfast today to do a little talk at Ulster Uni thanks to @jackysheridan and also got to finally see this huuuuuge mural that I worked on with @usfolkillustrate and Belfast City Council in person. This thing is 30m long in total and was crazy to see in real life, super chuffed.
Ash Tray
NCAD graduate and style queen extraordinaire Ash Tray makes prints and tote bags like no other.
Hairy legs, fried eggs and dalmation spots only begin to describe the tip of the wacky rainbowed iceberg that is Ash Tray designs.
Her products are currently sold out but remaining bags will be sold at the Portobello Fashion Institute FB43 event on April 10th.
Ciara Makes Things
One half of the hilarious Talkin Shite podcast, illustrator Ciara creates witty, clever pictures that will catch any eye.
Have a gander at more of her work here.
Clare Lyons
Visual artist Clare has just completed an artist residency in NY’s Arts Letters and Numbers and captures beautiful photos like no other.
Her work can be bought here .
Holly Leddy Flood
Artist and designer Holly creates funny, warm illustrations that feature plenty of doggos.
Her punchy designs and dog-honouring prints can be picked up for next to nothing here.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BvMDQd8HDKd/
Make someone’s day while supporting independent Irish artists with a vivacious print or illustration – it’s a guaranteed present that will last forever!