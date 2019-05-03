Special Occasion Coming Up? Make A Present Super Cool With A Print From These Dublin Artists

When it comes to birthdays, anniversaries or even Christmas (I know it’s bleedin’ ages away – relax!) more often than not, a sentimental present goes far further than the usual obvious choices. A print, photo or illustration made specific for a family member or friend can prove far better and more effective than an expensive bottle of wine or fancy shmancy chocolates. If you’re in need of a gorge present idea for one of your nearest and dearest while supporting Irish artists AND not break the bank, read on!