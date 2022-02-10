An Irish artist has unveiled an incredible new installation in this Dublin gallery

There's a brand new installation in one of Dublin's most exciting museums. Here's what you need to know...

If you're a frequent visitor to Dublin's exciting mix of museums and galleries, you'll know just how exciting it is when a new exhibition or artist residency is taking place.

Any opportunity to see new, immersive art in your favourite cultural hotspots is not to be missed and, if you want to get your culture fix this weekend while supporting a talented Irish artist in the process, we've got just the thing...

The Irish Museum of Modern Art (IMMA) have an exciting new installation in their courtyard for the month of February and it's completely FREE to attend.

DREAMSPHERE, created by IMMA artist-in-residence, Aoife Dunne, is a stunning new immersive installation being exhibited in the museum until Monday, 28 February.

DREAMSPHERE is a mesmerising and powerful site-specific installation that creates a multi-sensorial mindscape for any onlookers.

The installation is said to explore the notion of consciousness as a physical shared space, with viewers sent on a surreal trip through the tumultuous mind while exploiting technology to stretch the psychological parameters of human experience.

Hypnotically staged, this dazzling piece of outdoor art is best viewed from 5pm onwards, when it starts to get dark. So, be sure to pop by in the evening if you want to see this unique installation at its best.

With vibrant colours and flashing visuals, it's an unforgettable addition to IMMA's exhibitions and it'll be pretty difficult to peel your eyes away from this dazzling piece of art.

Aoife is the fourth artist to feature in a series of outdoor commissions to celebrate 30 years since IMMA opened its doors, so be sure to keep an eye on their site for any new commissions further down the line.

DREAMSPHERE is free to attend with no booking required, from 12pm to 7pm daily until the end of the month.

Learn more about DREAMSPHERE and current IMMA exhibitions HERE.