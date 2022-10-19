12 of our favourite places for brunch on the northside

On the hunt for a decent brunch north of the Liffey?

You won't have to hunt too hard, we're happy to report - there's no shortage of delicious spots to hit up for immaculately poached eggs, expertly smashed avo or whatever it is you're in the mood for yourself. Here's a round up of our 12 absolute favourite places to get brunch on the northside.

Two Boys Brew – North Circular Road

There's a permanent queue outside this Aussie-influenced spot on weekends, and it's not hard to see why. Whether you're on the hunt for a savoury feast or something sweet like their famous blueberry hotcakes, you won't leave disappointed.

Bang Bang – Phibsboro

Bang Bang is a bit of a pillar of the community in Phibsboro, known and loved for their tasty brews from Silverskin coffee, freshly baked treats and sound politics. In the mood for a hearty brunch bap followed by a spot of vintage shopping? Bang Bang is your man.

The Little Cactus - Stoneybatter

In a similar vein, relatively newly opened Little Cactus in Stoneybatter not only serves coffee and brunch, they're also a plant and vintage store. That's pretty much everything you need for a wholesome, self-care Sunday all under the one roof.

Bay – Clontarf

Brunch with a view, and the perfect way to reward yourself after a walk along the promenade. Incorporating fresh, local ingredients to create your favourite brunch dishes, Bay is a must visit if you're in the area.

Social Fabric Cafe, Stoneybatter

A welcoming, pet friendly spot in the heart of D7 with a great selection of vegetarian and not so vegetarian brunch dishes, and speciality Cloud Picker Coffee to accompany.

Deja Vu – Malahide

A well-loved neighbourhood spot slap bang in the middle of Malahide village, Deja Vu is popular with locals and visitors alike for its Parisian twist on classic dishes. The perfect spot for an extended, prosecco-fuelled brunch.

The Woollen Mills – Lower Ormond Quay

Right in the heart of Dublin's fair city, The Woollen Mills is a must-visit if you have a hankering for eggs with a side of people watching. With a great outdoor terrace for the warmer months and expertly prepared cocktails, it's easy to see why this is one of Dublin's favourite spots for brunch.

Blas Cafe, Kings Inns Street

A spot that could go under the radar if you don't find yourself in this area of town often, but absolutely worth a visit. With a large, warehouse dining space and delicious fusion-style brunch dishes with Roasted Brown coffee to wash everything down, Blas is a must-go for the foodies among you.

The House – Howth

Another iconic neighbourhood spot, and perfect for the aul walk-and-brunch weekend combo. They've got a cute outdoor area for the warmer months, the pastries are always fresh and delicious and the brunch is unbeatable.

Slice – Stoneybatter

Top quality Irish foods, juices to accompany and a great wine selection for evening time visits - Slice is definitely one to add to your list if you haven't been yet.

Kennedy's Food Store - Raheny, Clontarf, Fairview & Phibsboro

Kennedy's have a handful of spots throughout the northside and you can always count on them for a comforting brunch with great coffee to accompany. Their breakfast baps never miss.

One Society, Mountjoy

Inventive brunch dishes sit proudly alongside the classics at this popular Mountjoy spot, with regularly changing lunch and brunch specials and fluffy, American style pancakes to die for. Would recommend to a friend.

Did we overlook your favourite northside brunch spot? Let us know!

Header image via Instagram/onesocietycafe

