The Top 10 'Dive Bars' In Dublin

When it comes to creating great drinking experiences, we Irish are really great at it.

You'll find Irish pubs in every single country in the world serving up a mixture of great beer, Irish food and craic. Dublin is no different and is packed full of great boozers – but today we wanted to focus on something a little different and wonderful... the dive bar. There's an ease of access to a dive bar, a lack of pomp and faff that can be sometimes apparent in other establishments. Almost always dark, covered in stickers and lit only by the odd ironic neon sign, there's inevitably class rock or indie on the sound system and a substantial selection of beers on draft. A place that fits any sort of pint that you have in mind, from the 'just the one' to the 'killing time'.

To know them is to love them, and god knows we could do with a few more dive bars in this city, but here are the best ones:

10. P Mac's – Stephen Street

One of the best places to pop in for a day pint, an evening pint or even a night pint. The inside is dark, cosy and warm, with endless red candles lighting. There's always an interesting selection of international beers on draft alongside some nice craft beers available.

9. Sin É – Ormond Quay

More of a nightclub than a bar but the perfect place on the list to have a few late beers in a chilled out vibe without all the pretences of a fancy late bar or nightclub.

Advertisement

The hard part is leaving early once you get into the dark rooms with the quality tunes.

8. Crowbar – Temple Bar

Set in the heart of Temple Bar, Crowbar is unlike most bars you are likely to find in that area of town (and the pints won't cost you 12.49€ for some alcoholic-flavoured soup). A great spot for a pint before any Button Factory gig (which it is joined to) but a great dark little nook to while away an afternoon in. The proximity to a music venue has rubbed off on the soundtrack, with nostalgia-twinged hits from the likes of Block Party, Kings of Leon and LCD Soundsystem heard on the speakers.

7. Fibber McGees – Parnell Street

Just off O'Connell Street Fibbers has been around for as long as anybody in the city can remember. With a focus on rock music, the bar is a must-hit spot for anyone attending a gig in the area (in need of a bottle of Buckfast). Simple Americana-twinged decor, with one of the city's best smoking areas (which is currently at the centre of a planning controversy).

Advertisement

6. Cassidy's – Westmoreland Street

Right beside the Westmoreland Street Luas stop, Cassidy's is an extremely conveniently located spot. A busy spot, the kinda place that if you get a table you'd think twice about getting up from it. There's a great selection of crisps (sometimes free sweets) and boardgames to beat the band.

5. Thomas House – Thomas Street

One of the most eclectic streets in Dublin and a bar that has managed to fit right in and attract a loyal following.

You'll get a mixture of great live music, DJs, quality beers on tap and by the bottle and a no bullshit crowd who just want to have a nice beer and chill out. It's also a favourite haunt of the Queen Of Rockabilly herself, Imelda May.

4. Frank Ryan's – Queen Street

Frank Ryan's has to have one of the most eclectic decors of any bar in Dublin- it's a wonder there's any bras left in Dublin. The spot has a cracking atmosphere, decent pizza and great staff will make you stay here for hours on end. You can also seamlessly slip out the back door for a true Irish exit, thanks to the doors at either end.

Advertisement

3. Anseo – Camden Street

Sometimes overlooked on the busy crush of Camden Street, Anseo is a relative oasis. If you are lucky enough to grab a seat at the front, the beautifully paned windows are one of the best spots to watch the world go bye. DJs, acts upstairs, great beers on tap and in bottles and a hip and chilled crowd make this a must visit.

2. R.I.O.T - Aston Quay

Self-proclaimed as a 'Brooklyn meets Berlin-style dive bar' R.I.O.T is impeccably decorated as such, plenty of graffiti, exposed brick and houseplants. Known for having some great craft-beer options and some decent slices, it's a great place to while away a few hours shooting pool or chatting shite at the bar.

1. Whelan's – Wexford Street

A true Dublin institution for over 70 years Whelan's give a stage for Irish and international music alongside serving some tasty pints. Always a good shout for a fun night out, Whelan's and it's sticky floor has hosted umpteen mosh-pits and stomping feet.

Advertisement

READ NEXT: 'I'm Irish!' - Selling Sunset stars Mary and Romain return to Dublin for pints and trad