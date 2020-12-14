Close

Potential opening date for new Wetherspoon Dublin hotel and bar announced

By Rory Cashin

December 14, 2020 at 12:57pm

The new establishment is the largest investment in Wetherspoon's 41-year history.

A new hotel will be opening very soon on Camden Street, after Wetherspoon invested a company record-high in the establishment.

They spent €6 million purchasing the property, and then an additional €27.4 million on refurbishing the site, which will house an 89-bedroom hotel, as well as two bars and two enclosed courtyards.

200 full-time and part-time staff are expected to be hired for Keaven's Port, which is named after the former name of Camden Street, and while there is currently no official opening date for the pub and hotel, the company is aiming to open the pub on Friday, January 15, subject to the licence being granted.

Wetherspoon’s chief executive John Hutson released a statement on the impending launch of the hotel and pubs:

"We are delighted to have completed the development of Keavan’s Port. We believe that the pub and hotel will be a great asset to Dublin and will hopefully act as a catalyst for other businesses to invest in the city."

This will mark the sixth establishment that Wetherspoon have opened in Dublin, including The Silver Penny on Lower Abbey Street, The Three Tun Tavern in Blackrock, The Forty Foot in Dun Laoghaire, The Great Wood in Blanchardstown and The Old Borough in Swords.

