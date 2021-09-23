There's a weekly Prosecco and Power Ballads night happening in this Dublin bar

Sure, prosecco and paint is fun. But there's not enough being said about prosecco and belting out 80s bangers to beat the band.

It's the combination we never knew we needed, but we're here for it.

Thursday has officially been christened Prosecco and Power Ballads night at Riot on Aston Quay, and they're going to be doling out €3 prosecco for all your dutch courage needs. It's the perfect Thirsty Thursday activity.

If you've had feelings of stress or overwhelm over the last 18 months, there really is nothing like singing your heart out about it with the girls around you. It's worked in every chick flick ever, so that means it has to work for us too. If you're not a prosecco queen no worries, Riot have a gorge selection of specially crafted cocktails with your name on them.

I personally love a theme, and plan on attending in full 80s attire - blue eyeshadow, shoulder pads, questionable fringe, the works. Celebrate the fact that Thursday has come around so quickly this week by getting your pals together and cheekily googling the lyrics to your favourite 80's bops. You all deserve it.

Book your table HERE.

Please drink responsibly.

Header image via Shutterstock

