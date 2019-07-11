Top 10 Stunning Flower Shops In Dublin

Sometimes you just need to stop and smell the flowers.

It can be hard to know where to do that, however.

I love compiling random ‘best of’ lists, the ones you didn’t even know you needed in your life until you find yourself hunting for a particular or niche item.

The other week, I wanted to purchase a nice bunch of flowers for my friend and I realised I didn’t know where the best place to do so was. Of course, I went on the hunt and compiled a list and me, being the sound bish that I am, have decided to share it with you in your time of need.

Whether you received them as a gift or you picked them from the garden, coming home and getting that sweet, summery smell of flowers is like no other. It can make a gloomy room look wonderful.

Here are the best flower shops in Dublin:

1. The Crate

The Crate is one of the most popular flower companies in Dublin right now for their unique bouquets and flower arranging workshops. Their style of floristry stands out a mile – bunches of wispy, curly wildflowers wrapped up in brown paper and twine.

As well as creating majestic bunches and arrangements for special occasions and events, you can order uniquely styled bunches from The Crate’s website.

It’s v minimal and aesthetically pleasing with a few sizes on offer.

2. Appassionata Flowers

Appassionata Flowers’ philosophy comes from sight and smell to enhance surroundings.

They design their flowers to suit their intended location, whether classic or contemporary, and always with an obvious passion for their beauty.

Their busy Dublin 2 studio supplies their Drury Street shop with some of the most beautiful displays we’ve ever laid our eyes on.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BznDBRRi209/

3. Floral Art Churchtown

This is one of the prettiest flower shops I’ve ever seen, with a huge flower display hanging from the roof outside.

Inside, you’ll get that sweet smell of roses and pansies.

Such a stunning spot even to just pop into for a visit.

4. Blooming Amazing Flower Shop

I walk past this darling store in Ranelagh every single day and I always have to stop for a second or two to admire their window display – not many stores can do that.

The ideal spot to pick up a thoughtful gift.

5. The Green Door Florist

The Green Door Florist is located in Clontarf and it’s hard to miss as they usually have a beautiful floral display outside.

Owner Lilla set up the shop after being amazed by her grandmothers horticulture skills as a young child.

6. The Garden Powerscourt Townhouse

Say hello to one of the most magical places in Dublin. The Garden greets you as you enter the Powerscourt Centre via the steps on South William Street.

Designer Mark Grehan is an award winning freelance landscape designer and has worked in creative floristry since 2003.

7. Gingko Florists

Over a decade’s experience in horticulture and floriculture — you know they’re gonna be legit.

Gingko Florists on Baggot Street are passionate about making amazing creations to brighten up homes and businesses.

8. Les Fleurs Artisan Florist

French-trained artisan florist Olivier Besombes will create the bouquet of your dreams for you with personal touches and flourishes galore.

Each bouquet is entirely unique — one-of-a-kind.

9. Adonis

Located in the historic Iveagh Buildings — in the heart of old Dublin city centre — on Patrick Street between Christchurch Cathedral and St Patrick’s Cathedral, these guys are leading the way on the modern Irish flower scene.

Dreamy.

10. Moore St

Sure you just can’t beat the traditional Dublin way.

The ladies on Moore Street are always sound and a bouquet won’t burn a hole in your pocket.