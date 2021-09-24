5 cocktails to be sipping in Dublin over the weekend

Cheers to the freakin' weekend

That Friday feeling is sinking in and nothing goes better with it than a cocktail. While you're planning for the weekend, why not check out these stunning spots?

1. Whiskey Sours, Camden Bites and Brews

It's an oldie but a goodie. Camden Bites and Brews is a buzzy place for some great Whiskey Sours. They open until 11:30pm every night.

2. The Cloud Nine, McGowans

The Cloud Nine certainly looks heavenly. McGowans in Phibsborough is serving this stunning little cocktail, comprised of gin and chambord and with a literal cherry on top. They're open until midnight over the weekend.

3. Cosmopolitan, IFI Café Bar

If they're good enough for Carrie Bradshaw, they're good enough for us. You can't beat a classic Cosmopolitan from IFI Café Bar in Temple Bar. If you're partaking in Sober September, this spot also does a stunning range of virgin cocktails too. They're open 12:30-9:30 from Friday to Sunday.

4. Nipple Cripple, The Well

This cocktail is sweet, saucy, and submissive. The Well's Nipple Cripple consist of Absolut pear, Lillet rouge, Beefeater pink strawberry gin, pineapple, fresh lemon, and raspberry syrup. They're located beside St. Stephen's Green and open until 11:30pm.

5. Onlyfans Martinis, Happy Endings

And finally, a big bucket of cocktail to share with pals. The Onlyfans Martini from Happy Endings on Aston Quay has rum, pineapple, lime, curacao, and is topped with prosecco. If you don't fancy sharing the 3L bucket, you can order it as a single cocktail too. They're open every day until 10pm.

So which cocktail tickles your fancy the most?

Header image via Instagram/happyendingsdublin

