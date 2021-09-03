Nature is healing - there'll be live comedy in Dun Laoghaire this month

I know this might seem hard to believe, but you won't need a zoom password for this gig.

Thankfully, it seems our nights of socialising in front of our laptops might be behind us for good with restrictions on live entertainment slowly but surely being lifted across the country. And what better way to celebrate than with a few lols by the sea?

Before the panny D, Beatyard would delight the people of Dun Laoghaire and beyond with music, comedy, kid-friendly events and more at its yearly seaside sesh each August. This year they're back with a bang and we couldn't be more excited. An update on their website reads:

We’re going back to our roots of where it all began, multi day festivals across a number of venues spanning from East to West on our beautiful isle.

Not to state the obvious or anything, but this type of craic is sorely needed after ~the year we've had~. Tickets to all Beatyard events just went on sale and if the idea of selecting just one gig to go to overwhelms you, I'm here to help.

Get yourself down to a bitta stand up at the Lighthouse in Dun Laoghaire with Shane Daniel Byrne, Grace Mulvey and Aoife O' Connor. If you spent even a second on Instagram over the past year you've probably already cried laughing at Shane's alter ego Shannon from Shannon's hair, beauty, brows nails and dog grooming on the Lower Kimmage Road but if not:

Catch Shane and the equally gas Grace and Aoife on Saturday the 18th of September, tickets available via the Beatyard website now.

Header image via Instagram/thelighthousedublin

