7 food and drink must tries in Dublin this weekend

Weekends are for feasting!

Unsure what you want to try this weekend? We've put together a list of some yummy food and drink to keep you going.

1. Monkfish Cheek Fritti, Happy Endings

This week's special looks sublime from Happy Endings in Temple Bar. They are also serving three Blue Ghost cocktails for €20 which is an absolute steal.

2. Limon-chilli-cello cocktail, Soup 2

If you were looking for a cocktail with a bit of a kick, Soup 2 in Smithfield has provided with their Limon-chilli-cello. We hope you like a bit of spice!

3. Charcoal Bun Burgers, Samboambo

An ambulance for sambos? Samboambo on Francis Street promises to deliver life saving sambos and we're looking to try this charcoal bun burger in particular.

4. Cookie Dough Bowls, Limoncello Cupcakes

For those with a serious sweet tooth, you have to check out these cookie dough bowls from Limoncello Cupcakes in Glasnevin. You can store them in the fridge for up to two weeks, so they're definitely worth checking out.

5. Chip Butties, The Woollen Mills

Growing up chip butties were a staple in the diet after getting fish and chips for dinner. This delicacy has never truly been appreciated when dining out, until now. Check out The Woollen Mills' take on the chip butty if you're on the quays this weekend.

6. Bacon Donuts, Fable + Stey

What is it about bacon that makes it taste so good with sweet stuff? Fable + Stey in Blackrock has taken it to the next level, dotting bacon bits all over an iced donut. Run, don't walk to this café to try them out!

7. Loaded Poached Eggs on Avo Toast, ALMA

Every brunch place does poached eggs on toast, but ALMA on South Circular Road takes it to the next level. The toast is barely visible beneath the avocado, mushrooms, salsa, and mountain of feta cheese, and it is absolutely delicious.

We'd love to hear what you're going to try this weekend!

Header image via Instagram/fableandstey

