Seven Life-Saving Places To Get Your Boozy Hangover Cure In Dublin

The cure for a hangover? More drink, duh

We've all woken up with a sore head and a sick stomach, yes that awful, awful state that is a hangover.

We have heard from a little birdie, however, that the best way to cure that pounding headache is to pick up where you left off.

Here are the best places where you can drink that hangover away (we hope):

1. Bloody Mary - Vintage Cocktail Club

The most famous dodge-that-hangover drink around is a Bloody Mary and we think Vintage Cocktail Club is the best place to get one.

Putting all that alcohol in your system the night before probably interfered with your liver and has prevented it from keeping your blood sugar levels nice and stable. As a result you may feel a little tired and grumpy. The tomato juice in this wonderful cocktail is packed full of simple sugars which will get you right back on track and give you that boost of energy you need. (YAY!)

Look how wonderfully red it is:

2. Banananasaurus Rex - The Exchequer

This cocktail is not only super tasty, it actually comes with a baby dinosaur on top. So cute we will be starting a collection.

This cocktail will be a treat for anyone feeling a little weak and shaky after a night on the beer. The banana flavour will revive you for sure!

3. An Espresso Martini From Bow Lane

Bow Lane's Espresso Martini's are known for their deliciously foamy, marshmallowy tops.

Coffee is always a good way of having a quick pick-me-up and curing a tired brain.

Coffee does dehydrate the body, however, so make sure to drink lots of water and you'll be 100% in no time!



Espresso martini #bowlane #dublin #ireland A post shared by Alicia Michelle (@elishamichele) on Jan 21, 2017 at 2:41pm PST

4. Key Lime Pie From Peruke & Periwig

This cocktail is a tasty mashup of Absolute Vanilla, Absolute Citron, Lemon, Lemonade Meringue Foam and a biscuity rim. This delicious cocktail is sure to set your taste buds dancing.

This will be sure to give you a kick back in gear!

#putthelimeinthecoconut ##keylimepie A post shared by CLO (@clo_rissa) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

5. A Margarita From Taco Taco

Tequila, Cointreau and lime juice - 3 ingredients set to blow that hangover right out of the water, or keep it on the back-burner for later at least?

If one cocktail isn't enough you can get this cure by the jug.

We'll take 27 please.

6. Pirates Poison From Nolita

House blended rum, lillet, passionfruit puree, falernum syrup, lime juice and egg whites, pure delish!

Egg is super great for hangovers because it can break down toxins and let's be real after a night on the town you've set to have quite a bit of that in your system.

This is also super pretty so it'd be rude not to take an Instagram while you're at it.

A post shared by NoLIta Dublin (@nolitadublin) on Sep 21, 2017 at 5:50am PDT

7. Vulcano From Sophies

No cocktail list would be complete without including a gin cocktail.

This masterpiece is a mixture of Beefeater gin, velvet falernum, watermelon syrup, lime and whites, we cannot get enough.

Goodbye hangover, hello 20 more cocktails!

A post shared by Sophie's Dublin (@sophiesdublin) on Jul 14, 2017 at 10:27am PDT

