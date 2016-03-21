A Brand New Irish Whiskey Has Launched In Dublin Today

Food and Drink Dublin

If you were running by Stephen's Green yesterday to nab your last few bits for Valentine's Day you may have come across an intriguing statue of a toad.

There were lots of different theories as to what this strange-looking sculpture could mean but today we discovered that it was there to launch Natterjack Irish Whiskey.

Irish Entrepreneur Aidan Mehigan has created a product that's set to shake up the Irish Whiskey sector. Using Irish and American techniques., Gortinore Distillery triple distils the whiskey to create a unique blend of flavours.

The whiskey starts ageing in ex-bourbon barrels (traditional Irish) and is finished in virgin American oak (traditional American), before being bottled.

As an independent Irish whiskey company, Gortinore Distillers and Co. uses the finest raw materials, skills,

and traditions that Ireland has to offer. They are currently working on the full repair and restoration of the original 1920’s home to Flahavan’s Irish porridge oats. Once complete, the distillery will house three traditional copper pot stills and ageing whiskey casks.

Aidan Mehigan, Founder and CEO Gortinore Distillers and Co. said

““Natterjack is an elegant answer for the next generation of whiskey drinkers. We’ve set out to marry the knowledge from both sides of the Atlantic, to create a unique fusion of Irish and American whiskey traditions. We’re a whiskey company doing things differently, going against the industry trends and creating the best whiskey that we possibly can.

There's already plans in place to distribute across the United States, China, United Kingdom, and Europe.

You'll find Natterjack Irish Whiskey in all good bars and off-licenses.

A bottle will cost you €48.

We can't wait to try it!

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

