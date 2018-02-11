A Cyclist Has Been Injured After A Collision With A Luas Tram This Morning

The incident resulted in some delays to services...

A cyclist has received minor injuries after a collision with a Luas tram this morning, the Irish Independent reports.

The incident occurred near the Museum stop on the red line. There were some delays to Luas services as a result.

Minor delays in the City centre area due to an earlier RTA @Museum Stop



Apologies for any inconvenience caused. — Luas (@Luas) February 11, 2018

Emergency services dealt with the incident and full Luas services have now resumed.

READ NEXT: Investigation Launched After Garda Passes Away In Dublin Station