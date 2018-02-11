A Cyclist Has Been Injured After A Collision With A Luas Tram This Morning
The incident resulted in some delays to services...
A cyclist has received minor injuries after a collision with a Luas tram this morning, the Irish Independent reports.
The incident occurred near the Museum stop on the red line. There were some delays to Luas services as a result.
Minor delays in the City centre area due to an earlier RTA @Museum Stop— Luas (@Luas) February 11, 2018
Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Emergency services dealt with the incident and full Luas services have now resumed.
