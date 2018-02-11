Dublin

A Cyclist Has Been Injured After A Collision With A Luas Tram This Morning

The incident resulted in some delays to services...

Screen Shot 2018 02 11 At 11 38 45

A cyclist has received minor injuries after a collision with a Luas tram this morning, the Irish Independent reports. 

The incident occurred near the Museum stop on the red line. There were some delays to Luas services as a result.

Emergency services dealt with the incident and full Luas services have now resumed.

READ NEXT: Investigation Launched After Garda Passes Away In Dublin Station

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
A Cyclist Has Been Injured After A Collision With A Luas Tram This Morning
A Cyclist Has Been Injured After A Collision With A Luas Tram This Morning
Investigation Launched After Garda Passes Away In Dublin Station
Investigation Launched After Garda Passes Away In Dublin Station
This Cabra Girl's Stunning Performance On 'Ireland's Got Talent' Blew The Nation Away Last Night
This Cabra Girl's Stunning Performance On 'Ireland's Got Talent' Blew The Nation Away Last Night
Gardaí Hunt Motorist Who Tried To Lure Sisters Into His Car In Blanchardstown
Gardaí Hunt Motorist Who Tried To Lure Sisters Into His Car In Blanchardstown
Graphic Pro-Life Posters Put Outside Walls Of Dublin National School
Graphic Pro-Life Posters Put Outside Walls Of Dublin National School
The Dublin Bucket List – 21 Things You Need To Do In This City Before You Die
The Dublin Bucket List – 21 Things You Need To Do In This City Before You Die
A Dublin Cinema Is Showing 'The Lion King' This Weekend
A Dublin Cinema Is Showing 'The Lion King' This Weekend
There Are A Number Of Issues Affecting Luas Passengers This Morning
There Are A Number Of Issues Affecting Luas Passengers This Morning
A Man Has Been Arrested After A Fatal Stabbing In Dublin Last Night
A Man Has Been Arrested After A Fatal Stabbing In Dublin Last Night
PIC: Is This The Laziest Delivery Driver In All Of Dublin?
PIC: Is This The Laziest Delivery Driver In All Of Dublin?
A New 120-Bed Student Accommodation Scheme Could Be Coming To Harold's Cross
A New 120-Bed Student Accommodation Scheme Could Be Coming To Harold's Cross
Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York
Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York
This Cabra Girl's Stunning Performance On 'Ireland's Got Talent' Blew The Nation Away Last Night
Dublin

This Cabra Girl's Stunning Performance On 'Ireland's Got Talent' Blew The Nation Away Last Night
PICS: This Dublin Café's Fry Is EXACTLY What You Need When Hungover
Lifestyle

PICS: This Dublin Café's Fry Is EXACTLY What You Need When Hungover
A Baby Girl Has Reportedly Been Found Dead In Dublin
News

A Baby Girl Has Reportedly Been Found Dead In Dublin
Eight Arguments That EVERY Couple Has In Dublin At Some Point
Feature

Eight Arguments That EVERY Couple Has In Dublin At Some Point

Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York
Dublin

Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York
Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin
News

Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin
14 Tweets Which Show How Utterly Confused Anyone Over 30 Is With The Longitude Line-Up
Music

14 Tweets Which Show How Utterly Confused Anyone Over 30 Is With The Longitude Line-Up
Anyone With This Irish Name Can Get A Free Valentine's Cocktail At The Bull And Castle Next Week
Recipes

Anyone With This Irish Name Can Get A Free Valentine's Cocktail At The Bull And Castle Next Week

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin