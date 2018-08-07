Dublin

A Flight Bound For Canada Made An Emergency Landing At Dublin Airport This Morning

The flight will continue its journey later...

A flight bound for Canada made an emergency landing at Dublin Airport this morning, the Irish Mirror reports.

The Egypt Air plane, which was travelling from Cairo to Toronto landed in the Irish capital at around 8am. It's thought that a passenger on the flight became ill on board.

Flight MS995 is due to continue its journey later this morning.

