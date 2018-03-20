Dublin

A Number Of Issues Have Left Large Parts Of Dublin Without Water Until Later Today

Castleknock, Howth, Portmarnock and many other areas are affected...

Screen Shot 2018 03 20 At 13 51 27

Irish Water has been providing updates on a number of issues which has seen supply cut off to thousands of customers around Dublin. 

Firstly, hydrant works has seen large parts of Castleknock cut off...

While a burst water main is affecting Portmarnock until 5pm today...

Step testing is taking place in Howth...

And valve repairs could affect customers in Swords until 5pm...

A burst water pipe is affecting supply in Dublin 6W until 3pm...

While Springfield Park is also without supply...

Finally, Castleknock will also be affected tomorrow...

READ NEXT: These Are All The Phones Found On Dublin Bus In The Past Week

The nature of Irish 'Lickarsery' and Harry Styles' sexuality... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

Dublin water supply Irish water
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
A Number Of Issues Have Left Large Parts Of Dublin Without Water Until Later Today
A Number Of Issues Have Left Large Parts Of Dublin Without Water Until Later Today
Consider This Shiny New Camden St Cocktail Bar Your Weekend Go-To
Consider This Shiny New Camden St Cocktail Bar Your Weekend Go-To
These Are All The Phones Found On Dublin Bus In The Past Week
These Are All The Phones Found On Dublin Bus In The Past Week
Calls Made For Luas To Provide Alternative Transport Due To Overcrowded Trams
Calls Made For Luas To Provide Alternative Transport Due To Overcrowded Trams
Dublin Ranks Higher Than Paris And Rome In New Global Quality Of Life Survey
Dublin Ranks Higher Than Paris And Rome In New Global Quality Of Life Survey
'Northside Or Southside? Having Lived On Both There's Only One Winner For Me'
'Northside Or Southside? Having Lived On Both There's Only One Winner For Me'
Dublin Bus Could Introduce 24-Hour Services Before The End Of The Year
Dublin Bus Could Introduce 24-Hour Services Before The End Of The Year
The Snow Is Clearing In Dublin But 'Severe Frost' Is On The Way
The Snow Is Clearing In Dublin But 'Severe Frost' Is On The Way
WATCH: The Script Broke A Guinness World Record In The Most Irish Way Possible On Paddy's Day
WATCH: The Script Broke A Guinness World Record In The Most Irish Way Possible On Paddy's Day
Numerous Dublin Bus Services Disrupted Due To Heavy Snowfall On Sunday
Numerous Dublin Bus Services Disrupted Due To Heavy Snowfall On Sunday
WATCH: You Probably Missed Aengus Mac Grianna's Hilarious Sign Off Reel On The News Last Night
WATCH: You Probably Missed Aengus Mac Grianna's Hilarious Sign Off Reel On The News Last Night
Heavy Snow Fall On Way For Dublin As New Weather Warning Issued
Heavy Snow Fall On Way For Dublin As New Weather Warning Issued
These Are All The Phones Found On Dublin Bus In The Past Week
Dublin

These Are All The Phones Found On Dublin Bus In The Past Week
Calls Made For Luas To Provide Alternative Transport Due To Overcrowded Trams
Dublin

Calls Made For Luas To Provide Alternative Transport Due To Overcrowded Trams
Dublin Ranks Higher Than Paris And Rome In New Global Quality Of Life Survey
Dublin

Dublin Ranks Higher Than Paris And Rome In New Global Quality Of Life Survey
14 Unforgivable Sins All Dublin People Know To Be True
Feature

14 Unforgivable Sins All Dublin People Know To Be True

Dublin Is Officially More Expensive To Live In Than London
News

Dublin Is Officially More Expensive To Live In Than London
Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
What's On

Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
The Official Opening Date For Ireland's First Krispy Kreme Has Just Been Announced
News

The Official Opening Date For Ireland's First Krispy Kreme Has Just Been Announced
The Lighthouse Cinema Is Hosting A Dog-Friendly Screening On Good Friday
Entertainment

The Lighthouse Cinema Is Hosting A Dog-Friendly Screening On Good Friday

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin