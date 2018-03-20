A Number Of Issues Have Left Large Parts Of Dublin Without Water Until Later Today

Castleknock, Howth, Portmarnock and many other areas are affected...

Irish Water has been providing updates on a number of issues which has seen supply cut off to thousands of customers around Dublin.

Firstly, hydrant works has seen large parts of Castleknock cut off...

#IWDublin: Essential hydrant works may affect supply to Deerpark Rd, Deerpark Close, Deerpark Ave, Deerpark Lawn, Deerpark Drive, Castleknock and surrounds from 10am to 5pm on 21 March. Please retweet. — Irish Water Care (@IWCare) March 20, 2018

While a burst water main is affecting Portmarnock until 5pm today...

#IWDublin: Repairs to a burst water main may affect supply to Carrick Court, Carrickhill Heights, Torcaill, Portmarnock & surrounds until 5pm today. See https://t.co/eVkzi7ERJp. Please RT. — Irish Water Care (@IWCare) March 20, 2018

Step testing is taking place in Howth...

#IWDublin: Essential step testing works may affect supply to Howth and surrounds until 5pm today, see https://t.co/xc5xxXOOBp for more. — Irish Water Care (@IWCare) March 20, 2018

And valve repairs could affect customers in Swords until 5pm...

#IWDublin: Valve repairs may affect supply to Longlands, Swords & surrounds from 10am until 5pm on 21. See https://t.co/IWpSbFQYoI. Please RT. — Irish Water Care (@IWCare) March 20, 2018

A burst water pipe is affecting supply in Dublin 6W until 3pm...

#IWDublin: Repairs to a burst water main may affect supply to Orwell Park Green, Orwell Park & surrounds until 3pm today. Please RT. #IrishWater — Irish Water Care (@IWCare) March 20, 2018

While Springfield Park is also without supply...

#IWDublin: Repairs to a burst main may affect supply to Springfield Pk and surrounds until 3pm today. Please retweet. #IrishWater — Irish Water Care (@IWCare) March 20, 2018

Finally, Castleknock will also be affected tomorrow...

#IWDublin: Essential works may affect supply to Castleknock Park, Beechpark Lawn and surrounds from 10am to 5pm tomorrow. #IrishWater — Irish Water Care (@IWCare) March 20, 2018

