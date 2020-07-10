Close

Accents Coffee & Tea Lounge has announced its permanent closure

By Sarah Finnan

July 10, 2020 at 11:37am

A popular late-night café on Stephen Street, Accents Coffee & Tea Lounge has announced its permanent closure.

One of the most loved late-night cafes in Dublin, Accents comes highly rated amongst students and young working professionals alike. Running on the motto that "coffee is the excuse, chat is the reason", the café has earned itself a loyal following of patrons over the years... all of whom will be devo to hear that they have closed their doors for good.

Announcing the sad news on social media, the team took to Facebook to say:

"We are sad to say that ACCENTS has closed. Many thanks to all of our lovely customers over the years. We have made some lovely friends, had loads of laughs and great chats along the way!"

Giving no further reasoning as to why they'll be closing, it was undoubtedly a very hard decision to make and one that doesn't come easy to owners Donal and Deirdre.

Regularly featured on Lovin Dublin lists, Accents was also one of my own personal faves - I spent many an evening perched downstairs with a cuppa and a slice of banana bread in hand. Sorry to see you go, guys.

Header image via Facebook/Accents Coffe & Tea Lounge

