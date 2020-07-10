A popular late-night café on Stephen Street, Accents Coffee & Tea Lounge has announced its permanent closure.

One of the most loved late-night cafes in Dublin, Accents comes highly rated amongst students and young working professionals alike. Running on the motto that "coffee is the excuse, chat is the reason", the café has earned itself a loyal following of patrons over the years... all of whom will be devo to hear that they have closed their doors for good.

Announcing the sad news on social media, the team took to Facebook to say:

"We are sad to say that ACCENTS has closed. Many thanks to all of our lovely customers over the years. We have made some lovely friends, had loads of laughs and great chats along the way!"

Giving no further reasoning as to why they'll be closing, it was undoubtedly a very hard decision to make and one that doesn't come easy to owners Donal and Deirdre.

Accents Cafe was such an important part of Dublin for me. A spot I always loved visiting and somewhere I would always suggest as a meeting point. Hopefully another independent trader can take its place (or we'll see the team back in another form!) — Eric Fitzgerald (@mrericfitz) July 10, 2020

This is so sad. It always impressed me how they built a reputation of being a quiet, insulated cafe despite being literally packed at all times. pic.twitter.com/FnjITCMrN6 — Carl Kinsella (@TVsCarlKinsella) July 10, 2020

Gutted to see this. One of my favourite cafes in Dublin for years now, all the way back to when they hosted poetry slam... Sadly it’s likely only the beginning of more well loved independent spaces closing their doors. pic.twitter.com/vFD7g5k3iQ — Jade Wilson (@jadeswilson) July 10, 2020

Regularly featured on Lovin Dublin lists, Accents was also one of my own personal faves - I spent many an evening perched downstairs with a cuppa and a slice of banana bread in hand. Sorry to see you go, guys.

Header image via Facebook/Accents Coffe & Tea Lounge

