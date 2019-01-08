Attention Commuters - Two Major City Centre Train Stations Will Be Closed This Weekend

Irish Rail has confirmed that both Tara Street and Pearse Street train stations will be closed this weekend due to development works taking place.

Scheduled roof works at Pearse mean that on Saturday and Sunday, DARTs will only operate between Howth/Malahide and Connolly as well as between Grand Canal Dock and Greystones. Bus transfers will be available between Connolly and Bray for Dublin/Rosslare Europort passengers.

This weekend is one of 13 marked off until July 2020 to repair the Pearse roof with the next one scheduled for February 23 and 24. An explanation of what will be happening can be viewed below while more information on transport alterations can be found here.

