Dublin

Attention Commuters - Two Major City Centre Train Stations Will Be Closed This Weekend

Take note

Screen Shot 2019 01 08 At 16 15 25

Irish Rail has confirmed that both Tara Street and Pearse Street train stations will be closed this weekend due to development works taking place.

Scheduled roof works at Pearse mean that on Saturday and Sunday, DARTs will only operate between Howth/Malahide and Connolly as well as between Grand Canal Dock and Greystones. Bus transfers will be available between Connolly and Bray for Dublin/Rosslare Europort passengers.

This weekend is one of 13 marked off until July 2020 to repair the Pearse roof with the next one scheduled for February 23 and 24. An explanation of what will be happening can be viewed below while more information on transport alterations can be found here.

READ NEXT: These Two Areas Have Been Named The Cleanest In Dublin

irish rail Dart Pearse Street Tara Street closed
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
Attention Commuters - Two Major City Centre Train Stations Will Be Closed This Weekend
Attention Commuters - Two Major City Centre Train Stations Will Be Closed This Weekend
Plans In Place For City Centre Water Amenity Including Rafting And Kayaking Facilities
Plans In Place For City Centre Water Amenity Including Rafting And Kayaking Facilities
Pucker Up - Kiss A Ginger Day Takes Place In The Phoenix Park This Weekend
Pucker Up - Kiss A Ginger Day Takes Place In The Phoenix Park This Weekend
These Two Areas Have Been Named The Cleanest In Dublin
These Two Areas Have Been Named The Cleanest In Dublin
PICS: Toddler Suffers Injuries After Rock Thrown Through Bus Window In South Dublin Area
PICS: Toddler Suffers Injuries After Rock Thrown Through Bus Window In South Dublin Area
15 Of The Most Shameful Things To Happen To You In Dublin
15 Of The Most Shameful Things To Happen To You In Dublin
This Old RTÉ Footage Shows What Dublin "Gangs" Looked Like In 1983
This Old RTÉ Footage Shows What Dublin "Gangs" Looked Like In 1983
This Dublin Park Has Been Named One Of The Best In The World
This Dublin Park Has Been Named One Of The Best In The World
PIC: Man Says Creepiest Thing To Girl In Dublin After He "Started Feeling" Her On Abbey Street
PIC: Man Says Creepiest Thing To Girl In Dublin After He "Started Feeling" Her On Abbey Street
The New Plans For The Wright Venue Have Been Revealed And They Sound Better Than The Original
The New Plans For The Wright Venue Have Been Revealed And They Sound Better Than The Original
This Popular But Scarily Bizarre Review Of Connolly Station Raised Lots Of Eyebrows Online
This Popular But Scarily Bizarre Review Of Connolly Station Raised Lots Of Eyebrows Online
This Northside Dublin Suburb Is The Subject Of A Controversial Dutch Documentary
This Northside Dublin Suburb Is The Subject Of A Controversial Dutch Documentary
Dublin On A Budget: The Top 10 Things To See, Do And Eat When You're Scraping Pennies
Lifestyle

Dublin On A Budget: The Top 10 Things To See, Do And Eat When You're Scraping Pennies
PIC: Dublin Bus Driver Does A Wonderful Daily Gesture For A "Blind Lady" Passenger On 67 Bus Route
News

PIC: Dublin Bus Driver Does A Wonderful Daily Gesture For A "Blind Lady" Passenger On 67 Bus Route
The Top 10 Full Irish Breakfasts In Dublin Right Now
Food and Drink

The Top 10 Full Irish Breakfasts In Dublin Right Now
PIC: Irish Lad Branded "Rude" And Gets Refused For Second Date After Doing This With The Bill
Pics

PIC: Irish Lad Branded "Rude" And Gets Refused For Second Date After Doing This With The Bill

This Dublin Café Is Offering Free Breakfast To Any Child Who Needs It On Their Way To School
Dublin

This Dublin Café Is Offering Free Breakfast To Any Child Who Needs It On Their Way To School
Pucker Up - Kiss A Ginger Day Takes Place In The Phoenix Park This Weekend
Dublin

Pucker Up - Kiss A Ginger Day Takes Place In The Phoenix Park This Weekend
A Bohemian Rhapsody Singalong Screening Is Coming To These Dublin Cinemas
What's On

A Bohemian Rhapsody Singalong Screening Is Coming To These Dublin Cinemas
Want To Work In Canada? Get Hired On The Spot For The Summer
Sponsored

Want To Work In Canada? Get Hired On The Spot For The Summer

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group