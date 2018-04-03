Behind This Wardrobe Lies Dublin's Best Kept Bridal Secret

Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.



Whether you're getting hitched soon, or you're just a total #foreveralone magpie like ourselves, you need to check out Covet Bridal ASAP.

Located on the top floor penthouse of the Powerscourt Townhouse you'll find one of the dreamiest places in Dublin.

Dress after dress hanging from the walls, with jewels, shoes, lace, headpieces and fur scattered throughout.

Anyone with a #passion4fashion could happily spend a few hours here rummaging around and trying on beautiful gowns.

Up until recently Covet was mostly a hub for ballgown/formalwear rental.

But their latest venture, under the new management of the tasteful Aleana, sees them branching out into wedding dress rentals — an unfamiliar concept in Ireland.

Take a step inside...

At Covet brides have the freedom to be the bride they want — unconventional, non-traditional and indecisive.



Look a million bucks — without spending it.

Always wanted to wear Loubs on your big day? Covet will happily lend you some, as well as a veil, tiara and sparkles for days.

Covet's Bridal Experience is a thing of beauty.

You enter the relaxed atmosphere and are greeted by staff as though you're old friends.

Take in the aesthetic surroundings, and plonk yourself down on the vintage couch.

All welcome — yer ma, yer da, brothers, sisters, grannies, puppies and baes.

Who says you gotta wear white on your big day? No one. Whether you're a total bridezilla or the ultimate anti-bride — Covet will find exactly what you're looking for.

Expensive taste but low funds?

Prices start at €195 to borrow or €525 to buy.

Don't see exactly what you're looking for? Sit down with Aleana in the Covet atelier, tell her what you're after and watch them create your dream, bespoke gúna.



Covet stock brands such as Rachel Gilbert, Badgley Mischka, Monique Lhullier, Jenny Packham, Tarik Ediz, Greta Constantine and, of course, their own brand, Covet: The Collection.

They also stock a wide range of beautiful bridesmaids dresses.

