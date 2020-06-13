Beloved Dalkey pub announces permanent closure after over 200 years

Much loved Dalkey pub The Queen's has announced that it won't be reopening.

Standing tall in Dalkey village for over 200 years, the news that The Queens will not be reopening has understandably shocked all those who frequented the establishment. A long-standing fixture in the Dalkey community, it's one that both locals and blow-ins alike will miss dearly.

Staff were reportedly informed of the decision yesterday morning, receiving a letter from owner Tom Mulcahy which has since been posted online. Dated the 11th of June, the letter reads:

"I have no doubt this has been a difficult time for you and your family.

It is with regret and I am personally very sad, to inform you that The Queens Limited will not reopen and has ceased trading.

Unfortunately, I am therefore informing you that The Queens will be commencing a collective redundancy process."

Reacting to the shock news, fans of the popular Dalkey pub have been sharing their fondest memories of the place- describing its closure as "a real shame", especially given the pub's long history in the locality. Having been there since 1745 (licensed since 1787), it's not only one of the oldest pubs in Dublin, but it's also older than America which was still a British colony when The Queens first opened. There's a fun fact for you to include in your next family night quiz.

(Header image courtesy of The Queens)

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.