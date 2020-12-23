Cabinet member tests positive for Covid-19, entire Cabinet now restricting movements

All ministers are now awaiting a Covid test.

Just one day after the Government announced the updated Level 5 restrictions for Ireland it is reported by RTE that a member of Cabinet has tested positive for Covid-19, and as now all Cabinet ministers are restricting their movements.

In a statement from the Government, they said that their actions are in line with public health advice, with all ministers awaiting a Covid test and result.

Under the health advice for any close contacts of a confirmed case, they will be referred for a test, and are also advised to restrict their movements for 14 days from the day they were last in contact with the confirmed positive case.

Essentially, this means staying at home, with no visitors allowed.

Even if a close contact's test comes back negative, they are advised to finish out their 14 days of restricted movements.

