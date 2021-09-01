Calling all artists - you'll want to check out this Dublin art show!

This is your opportunity to get your work out there!

Forget Bring Your Own Beer Bowling, now there's Bring Your Own Art Art Show. Unfortunately due to the pandemic this will be a virtual art show, but Bring Your Own Dub is asking for your submissions right now. You can submit anything from graphic design, installations, or motion picture through the website. All submissions must be entered on the 5th and 6th September to give the team a chance to curate the visuals.

You can watch the art show through the website link or there will be a showing of it at Lucky's in Dublin 8 at 7pm on the 10th September. We recommend booking a table there so as not to miss out on the atmosphere and reactions of all the wonderful work that has been assembled for the event.

So what are you waiting for? If you've always wanted to show off your work, now is your big chance.

Header image via Instagram/luckysdublin

