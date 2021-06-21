City centre bar displays sign banning Canada Goose clothing

By James Fenton

June 21, 2021 at 3:02pm

Johnny Rush's on South William Street has seemingly banned anyone from wearing Canada Goose clothing on its premises.

Over the weekend, Johnny Rush's took to Instagram to share a picture of a sign they put up which indicates that Canada Goose clothing is not permitted.

On the the pub's website, it describes itself as a bar 'located in the heart of Dublin's liveliest street, South William Street. It's a bar full of character and characters with over 20 years history.'

In recent weeks, South William Street has been the scene of some unruly scenes and just a few days ago, three people were arrested after an altercation which was shared widely on social media.

Canada Goose operates a store on Grafton Street, just a three-minute walk from where Johnny Rush's is located.

(header pic: Johnny Rush's)

