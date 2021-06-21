City centre bar displays sign banning Canada Goose clothing

Johnny Rush's on South William Street has seemingly banned anyone from wearing Canada Goose clothing on its premises.

Over the weekend, Johnny Rush's took to Instagram to share a picture of a sign they put up which indicates that Canada Goose clothing is not permitted.

On the the pub's website, it describes itself as a bar 'located in the heart of Dublin's liveliest street, South William Street. It's a bar full of character and characters with over 20 years history.'

In recent weeks, South William Street has been the scene of some unruly scenes and just a few days ago, three people were arrested after an altercation which was shared widely on social media.

Canada Goose operates a store on Grafton Street, just a three-minute walk from where Johnny Rush's is located.

(header pic: Johnny Rush's)

READ NEXT: You can get your puppy's portrait done in Dublin 8 this weekend