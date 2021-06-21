You can get your puppy's portrait done in Dublin 8 this weekend

Dublin is slowly but surely becoming a more welcoming place for our canine friends, with lots of dog-friendly spots popping up and puppacinos available on every corner.

And now there's another great way to make your doggo feel special: having your portrait done together! Dublin-based artist Ross Carvil will be setting up shop outside Hen's Teeth this Saturday and Sunday to capture the essence of you and your pupper in all your glory.

The event is part of Dog Friendly Ireland Day and slots are filling up quickly, so get booking now via the Hen's Teeth website. The price includes a framed portrait of you and your furry friend, a drink for you and a treat for them in exchange for being such a good boy/girl. There'll also be a donations box for Dog's Trust and the amazing work that they do. If you've ever found yourself scrolling through their Insta feed in tears on a fragile Sunday morning, this is a great chance to throw a few bob their way.

Can't wait to see everyone's doggos turned into works of art!

Header image via hensteethstore.com

