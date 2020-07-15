Close

City centre restaurant moved by customer's generous tip

By Sarah Finnan

July 15, 2020 at 10:26am

Perched right on Merrion Row, Hugo's reopened their doors to the public earlier this month - welcoming customers inside for the first time since mid-March.

Known for their French-inspired cuisine, the beloved city centre haunt is a firm favourite with locals who were only too eager to call back in for a bite to eat.

A tough time for many, particularly businesses in the hospitality sector, Hugo's staff have said that they've been blown away by people's support since reopening - taking to Twitter at the start of the month to thank the public for their love.

Little could prepare them for the generosity of one table though, who treated staff to a whopper tip during the week. Tweeting a photo of the table's receipt, according to the team the gesture may have caused a few more happy tears to be shed.

"As if we couldn't be blown away any more by people's kindness & support. An amazingly generous act towards the team by a lovely & totally unassuming customer tonight. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you xx (yep, there may have been more tears! xx)"

A heartwarming gesture and one that is much appreciated by staff who have been trying to come to terms with a new setup and way of doing things. You love to see it.

Header image via Twitter/Hugo's 

