WATCH: A Massive "Drunken Snow Fight" Took Place Outside Coppers Last Night

Strangers got to know each other by flinging snowballs at each other.

Say what you want about students but by God, they have some thick skin on them to go out and brave the cold on Tuesday night.

A Beast from the East was never going to stop this bunch from heading to Coppers on Tuesday for some tasty treats but little did they know that when they'd come out a couple hours later, Harcourt Street would be covered in white.

Now, the sensible thing to do would have been to, scrap the usual food search and hop in the nearest taxi and get home and out of the cold and snow ASAP.

Let's face it though, if you're trekking to Coppers even though there is talks of a snow storm on the way, sensible isn't your middle name.

Instead, these girls and boys decided to hang around and get to know each other by flinging snow balls at around 3:30 in the morning.

The video was put up by Dave T Kelly in the early hours of the morning and has already clocked up over 120,000 views in less than 10 hours.

We take our individual snow hats off to everyone who partook in this last night.

