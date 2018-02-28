Dublin

WATCH: A Massive "Drunken Snow Fight" Took Place Outside Coppers Last Night

Strangers got to know each other by flinging snowballs at each other.

Coppers Feb

Say what you want about students but by God, they have some thick skin on them to go out and brave the cold on Tuesday night. 

A Beast from the East was never going to stop this bunch from heading to Coppers on Tuesday for some tasty treats but little did they know that when they'd come out a couple hours later, Harcourt Street would be covered in white. 

Now, the sensible thing to do would have been to, scrap the usual food search and hop in the nearest taxi and get home and out of the cold and snow ASAP.

Let's face it though, if you're trekking to Coppers even though there is talks of a snow storm on the way, sensible isn't your middle name. 

Instead, these girls and boys decided to hang around and get to know each other by flinging snow balls at around 3:30 in the morning. 

The video was put up by Dave T Kelly in the early hours of the morning and has already clocked up over 120,000 views in less than 10 hours. 

We take our individual snow hats off to everyone who partook in this last night.

Have you any gas snow videos? Send them into us on Facebook or direct to eadaoin@lovin.com please for a chance to be featured on site!

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

Copper face jacks Coppers Dublin Snow, Dublin Weather Beast from the East
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
Luas Has Released An Update On Its Services For Tomorrow
Luas Has Released An Update On Its Services For Tomorrow
WATCH: A Massive "Drunken Snow Fight" Took Place Outside Coppers Last Night
WATCH: A Massive "Drunken Snow Fight" Took Place Outside Coppers Last Night
WATCH: People Are Skiing On Dublin Streets Right Now And It's Comedy Gold
WATCH: People Are Skiing On Dublin Streets Right Now And It's Comedy Gold
Dublin Bus Has Cancelled All Services For Tomorrow
Dublin Bus Has Cancelled All Services For Tomorrow
PIC: Have You Spotted This Massive "Free Gaff" Mural In Dublin?
PIC: Have You Spotted This Massive "Free Gaff" Mural In Dublin?
Dublin's Newest Lotto Millionaires Have Came Forward
Dublin's Newest Lotto Millionaires Have Came Forward
A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow
A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow
Dublin Bus 'Monitoring The Situation' As Storm Emma Threatens Travel Chaos
Dublin Bus 'Monitoring The Situation' As Storm Emma Threatens Travel Chaos
Seven Places To Get A Warming Bowl Of Ramen In Dublin This Winter
Seven Places To Get A Warming Bowl Of Ramen In Dublin This Winter
Leinster Winners Of Massive €7m Lotto Win Have Been Revealed
Leinster Winners Of Massive €7m Lotto Win Have Been Revealed
Finally - It's Going To Become Easier To Get A Taxi In The Capital
Finally - It's Going To Become Easier To Get A Taxi In The Capital
Dirty Ultimate Fries From Just Wing It At Eatyard
Dirty Ultimate Fries From Just Wing It At Eatyard
WATCH: A Massive "Drunken Snow Fight" Took Place Outside Coppers Last Night
Dublin

WATCH: A Massive "Drunken Snow Fight" Took Place Outside Coppers Last Night
WATCH: People Are Skiing On Dublin Streets Right Now And It's Comedy Gold
News

WATCH: People Are Skiing On Dublin Streets Right Now And It's Comedy Gold
Dublin Bus Has Cancelled All Services For Tomorrow
Dublin

Dublin Bus Has Cancelled All Services For Tomorrow
All Ryanair Flights To And From Dublin Airport Today Have Been Cancelled
News

All Ryanair Flights To And From Dublin Airport Today Have Been Cancelled

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
News

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
News

Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow
Dublin

A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow
A Father Ted Festival Is Coming To Dublin At The End Of March
Entertainment

A Father Ted Festival Is Coming To Dublin At The End Of March

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin