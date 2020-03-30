Close

  • Council shares images of Dublin's busiest streets looking completely deserted

Council shares images of Dublin's busiest streets looking completely deserted

By Darragh Murphy

March 30, 2020 at 2:53pm

Dublin City Council has praised the efforts of the public in observing public health guidelines.

The council has shared images of the streets in the capital that are usually packed looking completely deserted on Monday.

Dublin City Council took to Twitter to show how few people were out and about on O'Connell Street, Grafton Street, College Green and Dame Street.

A council spokesperson said: "Thanks to everyone taking Govt restrictions seriously. For those who have to travel in the city ensure you obey traffic regs, speed limits & watch for vulnerable road users. By everyone travelling safely we can prevent accidents & not add to the load of the emergency services."

Last Friday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced further restrictions around Ireland in the hope of halting the spread of Covid-19.

The measures amounted to an effective lockdown across the country, with the public instructed to stay at home until Easter Sunday and only a few exemptions to the rule announced.

With a surge in cases of coronavirus expected in April, the Government is hopeful that the social distancing and self-isolation observed by the vast majority of citizens will help limit the spread of the virus as the summer approaches.

