DCC is considering the pedestrianisation of College Green and other social distancing measures

By James Fenton

May 7, 2020 at 5:30pm

Dublin City Council is looking at a number of measures that could be brought in to help with social distancing in the city centre.

Among the possible changes are the pedestrianisation of College Green as well as the widening of footpaths on Dame Street on a temporary basis. This would be aimed at providing space for pedestrians and cyclists in the city centre. It's also thought that the move could facilitate the reopening of businesses in the area.

Removing cars in some areas of the city after 11am is another short-term change that is being considered. Temporary bus stop build-outs are also being proposed to allow for more space for queueing passengers.

Last week, the government set out a roadmap to ease social distancing measures from May 18, with the fifth and final phase beginning on August 10.

