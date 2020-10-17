Dublin Airport sends heartfelt response to Twitter user who has hit ‘rock bottom’

Dublin Airport sends a heartfelt response to a Twitter user who has hit ‘rock bottom’.

This is the feel-good story you need to warm your heart today.

A Twitter user, Edmund O'Leary, took to Twitter last night with a really honest tweet saying "I am not ok. Feeling rock bottom. Please take a few seconds to say hello if you see this tweet. Thank you".

Since he tweeted it, just around 19 hours ago, it has gone viral with 80K comments, 14K retweets, and 230K likes as I write this.

People responded with some lovely messages including videos of them singing, videos of their pets, and anything else you would consider 'feel good'.

Dublin Airport responded with a lovely message saying "Hi Edmund, you are not alone. So many people are feeling exactly that way at the minute. Never forget that you are loved & there are people who care about you".

And they took the extra step to take a look at his profile to see that he likes aviation and lives abroad as they finished the message with, "We see you like 747s; here’s one just for you, along with a picture of dawn in Dublin. Sending you hugs from back home".

Take a look at the interaction below:

Hi Edmund, you are not alone. So many people are feeling exactly that way at the minute. Never forget that you are loved & there are people who care about you. We see you like 747s; here’s one just for you, along with a picture of dawn in Dublin. Sending you hugs from back home. pic.twitter.com/x2TyI06uD7 — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) October 17, 2020

This is a lovely touch from Dublin Airport and all the other lovely comments underneath.

We hope the support has Edmund feeling a little better.

READ MORE: 26 Dublin restaurants with heated outdoor seating