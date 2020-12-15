Close

Dublin Cookie Company confirms 'bittersweet' news they'll be closing for good

By Sarah Finnan

December 15, 2020 at 9:30am

The city's first dedicated cookie café, Dublin Cookie Company has been serving up fresh-out-of-the-oven goodness for close to four years now.

A popular spot with dessert lovers, Dublin Cookie Company started out as just a small stall selling their American-style cookies at local markets. Also a regular on the foodie festival scene, a brick and mortar café was the next natural step for the team who set up shop on Thomas Street in The Liberties.

In business since December 2016, the café is due to celebrate its fourth birthday later this month with staff confirming the sad news that they will close for good shortly after. Filling customers in on the decision, a message shared to social media reads:

"We've come so far from our early days selling cookies at markets. So, it's bittersweet to be saying goodbye but our Dublin Cookie Company journey has come to an end.

"It's time for the next thing, whatever that may be. We will close our doors on Thomas Street permanently on December 23rd.

"We'll never be able to adequately express what this business, more specifically our customers have meant to us over the last 7 years."

Thanking Dubliners for their support over the years, staff are encouraging customers to drop in for one final cookie and chinwag before they close up permanently.

