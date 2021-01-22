Dublin Deliveroo drivers to go on strike this evening

Drivers partaking in the strike will go offline at 6pm this evening.

Dublin Deliveroo drivers are set to go on strike this evening, with workers reportedly asking for "better working conditions, security, delivery fees and value standards".

Tweeting in support of the strike, Dublin restaurant Chimac took to social media to discourage people from ordering through the platform this evening.

"Dublin Delieroo drivers are striking from 6pm tonight.

"They're asking Deliveroo or better working conditions security, delivery fees & value standards They’re looking to be taken seriously by Gardai when their bikes are stolen or they’re attacked/abused #DeliverooRidersStrike."

Dublin Deliveroo drivers are striking from 6pm tonight



They’re asking Deliveroo for better working conditions security, delivery fees & value standards



They’re looking to be taken seriously by Gardai when their bikes are stolen or they’re attacked/abused #DeliverooRidersStrike — Chimac Dublin (@ChimacDublin) January 22, 2021

Sharing the same message with followers over on Instagram, the Chimac team later added:

"These men and women have got us, and you, through the last 10 months of madness - they work incredibly hard and are so often not treated with the respect the deserve.

"We will be switching off Deliveroo from 6pm - 8pm tonight as a demonstration of our solidarity."

With increased demand for the service during lockdown, drivers are hoping that the strike will help to highlight the importance of their work.

Header image via Shutterstock

READ NEXT: This insane dessert platter is just the weekend treat you deserve