Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dublin Deliveroo drivers to go on strike this evening

By Sarah Finnan

January 22, 2021 at 4:42pm

Share:

Drivers partaking in the strike will go offline at 6pm this evening. 

Dublin Deliveroo drivers are set to go on strike this evening, with workers reportedly asking for "better working conditions, security, delivery fees and value standards".

Tweeting in support of the strike, Dublin restaurant Chimac took to social media to discourage people from ordering through the platform this evening.

"Dublin Delieroo drivers are striking from 6pm tonight.

"They're asking Deliveroo or better working conditions security, delivery fees & value standards They’re looking to be taken seriously by Gardai when their bikes are stolen or they’re attacked/abused #DeliverooRidersStrike."

Sharing the same message with followers over on Instagram, the Chimac team later added:

"These men and women have got us, and you, through the last 10 months of madness - they work incredibly hard and are so often not treated with the respect the deserve.

"We will be switching off Deliveroo from 6pm - 8pm tonight as a demonstration of our solidarity."

 

With increased demand for the service during lockdown, drivers are hoping that the strike will help to highlight the importance of their work.

Header image via Shutterstock

READ NEXT: This insane dessert platter is just the weekend treat you deserve

Share:

Latest articles

WATCH: The first trailer for the 'Framing Britney Spears' documentary is here

This insane dessert platter is just the weekend treat you deserve

Application submitted to build Dublin's tallest building

A cool new food truck has just opened at this Dublin beach

You may also love

This insane dessert platter is just the weekend treat you deserve

A cool new food truck has just opened at this Dublin beach

The Irish contingent is loving THAT Bernie Sanders meme

President Higgins pens heartfelt letter to new US president Joe Biden

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.