Dublin

Dublin Fire Brigade 'Busier Than Ophelia' As Storm Eleanor Batters The Capital

Road users are warned to remain vigilant today...

Screen Shot 2018 01 03 At 07 25 14

Dublin Fire Brigade says Storm Eleanor has left its units busier than during Ex-Hurricane Ophelia back in October. 

According to the Irish Independent, the DFB received close to 1,200 calls in the 48-hour period from New Year's Day with many related to fallen trees and other potential hazards. 

One such incident occurred at Alden Road in Sutton where the road remains blocked this morning. 

A spokesperson said 'It was mayhem. We were busier than during Hurricane Ophelia.'

Dublin Fire Brigade received a call as far away as Virginia in Co. Cavan where two people were hospitalised with head injuries after a tree fell on their car around 7.30pm last night. 

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has warned drivers to be vigilant today of debris or flooding when on the roads today. 

READ NEXT: REVEALED: The Winning €39m Euromillions Ticket Was Sold In DUBLIN

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
Dublin Fire Brigade 'Busier Than Ophelia' As Storm Eleanor Batters The Capital
Dublin Fire Brigade 'Busier Than Ophelia' As Storm Eleanor Batters The Capital
12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin
12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin
Have Visitors In Dublin This Winter? Here Are 7 Alternative Places You Should Take Them
Have Visitors In Dublin This Winter? Here Are 7 Alternative Places You Should Take Them
A Teenage Girl Was Stabbed In The Leg At A New Year's Eve Disco Last Night
A Teenage Girl Was Stabbed In The Leg At A New Year's Eve Disco Last Night
This Gorgeous Video Captures The First Sunrise Over Dublin In 2018
This Gorgeous Video Captures The First Sunrise Over Dublin In 2018
People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
Al Porter Has Received Support After Recent Allegations Against Him
Al Porter Has Received Support After Recent Allegations Against Him
This Popular Dublin Nightclub Will Reportedly Close Its Doors Tonight For the Last Time
This Popular Dublin Nightclub Will Reportedly Close Its Doors Tonight For the Last Time
7 Ridiculously Gorgeous Cocktails To Order Tonight On New Year's Eve
7 Ridiculously Gorgeous Cocktails To Order Tonight On New Year's Eve
A U.S. Based Dublin Priest Has Won €500,000 On The Euromillions While Home For Christmas
A U.S. Based Dublin Priest Has Won €500,000 On The Euromillions While Home For Christmas
RTÉ's Lovely Tribute To The Dubliners Is Tonight's Must-See TV
RTÉ's Lovely Tribute To The Dubliners Is Tonight's Must-See TV
Heavy Snow In The UK Is Affecting Flights To And From Dublin Airport Today
Heavy Snow In The UK Is Affecting Flights To And From Dublin Airport Today
8 Things You Will Relate To If You Get The Luas or DART To Work
Feature

8 Things You Will Relate To If You Get The Luas or DART To Work
This Gorgeous Dublin House Is Now Top Of Our Lust List
Lifestyle

This Gorgeous Dublin House Is Now Top Of Our Lust List
13 Reasons Why January Is The Worst Feckin' Month Of The Year
Feature

13 Reasons Why January Is The Worst Feckin' Month Of The Year
Nine Events At The Dublin Bowie Festival That Will Make Your Month Unforgettable
Lifestyle

Nine Events At The Dublin Bowie Festival That Will Make Your Month Unforgettable

This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
Dublin

This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
News

The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
Dublin

People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside
Feature

This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin