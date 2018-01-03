Dublin Fire Brigade 'Busier Than Ophelia' As Storm Eleanor Batters The Capital

Dublin Fire Brigade says Storm Eleanor has left its units busier than during Ex-Hurricane Ophelia back in October.

According to the Irish Independent, the DFB received close to 1,200 calls in the 48-hour period from New Year's Day with many related to fallen trees and other potential hazards.

One such incident occurred at Alden Road in Sutton where the road remains blocked this morning.

Alden Rd Bayside remains temporarily blocked by fallen tree pending removal #StormEleanor #Dublin pic.twitter.com/I4cATRn5mu — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 2, 2018

A spokesperson said 'It was mayhem. We were busier than during Hurricane Ophelia.'

We've left the scene of Shelbourne Rd / Lansdowne Rd, road still temporarily closed with Gardai in attendance #StormEleanor #Dublin pic.twitter.com/mPgzcbRHo6 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 2, 2018

Dublin Fire Brigade received a call as far away as Virginia in Co. Cavan where two people were hospitalised with head injuries after a tree fell on their car around 7.30pm last night.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has warned drivers to be vigilant today of debris or flooding when on the roads today.

Advice to road users for this morning:



3rd Jan 2018 pic.twitter.com/9N64iWvwfG — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 3, 2018

