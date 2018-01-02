News

REVEALED: The Winning €39m Euromillions Ticket Was Sold In DUBLIN

For the love of god check your tickets...

Euromillions

The hunt is still on for the winner of the €39m EuroMillions Jackpot, and it has now been revealed that the lucky fecker bought their ticket in Dublin.

The winning quick pick ticket was sold on Friday December 29, and the winning numbers are: 04, 08, 22, 23, 48 with Lucky Stars: 01, 12.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery has appealed to all players to check their tickets as the winner has still not yet come forward. 

While the lottery offices are open, the money will not be available for collection until next week. 

Miriam Donohoe told RTÉ's Morning Ireland: "We would love to hear from them. They are welcome to come in and we can keep the ticket safe for them until we write that cheque and go through the claims process." 

This is Ireland's 3rd jackpot win in 2017 and 12th overall, with the luckiest counties found to be Dublin, Limerick and Carlow - having  scooped more than half a billion since the game first started in 2004.

READ MORE: Man Arrested After Attempted Armed Robbery Of Tallaght Pub

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

