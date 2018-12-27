Dublin Fire Brigade Helped To Deliver A Baby On Christmas Day

Is there anything Dublin Fire Brigade can’t do?

They’ve revealed that they once again went above and beyond this week while helping a Dublin woman give birth on Christmas Day.

Taking to Twitter, they shared the lovely story of how the fire crew helped deliver the baby.

They explained, ‘Well done to all involved in a Christmas delivery of a different sort today.

‘A Tallaght fire EMS crew and ambulance crew from Blanchardstown assisted mum in an unexpected home birth this morning in Lucan. Happy Christmas.’

Well done to all involved in a #Christmas delivery of a different sort today. A Tallaght fireEMS crew, and ambulance crew from Blanchardstown assisted mum in an unexpected home birth this morning in #Lucan. #HappyChristmas pic.twitter.com/WDIvEni6Vs — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) December 25, 2018

They've also been looking back at their busy year and sharing photos of the important work they've done in 2018, including fighting gorse fires in the Dublin mountains for more than 12 hours.

#YearInReview February. Just before the #BeastFromTheEast arrived we were dealing with gorse fires in Glencullen, Dublin mountains. Firefighters attended this fire for over 12 hours #DunLaoghaireRathdown pic.twitter.com/UP4ZxjCeEj — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) December 27, 2018

#YearInReview January. 8 units at an underground fire in Tallaght village. Spotted by one of our ambulances passing by, 86 apartments were evacuated & 3 people treated for smoke inhalation #Dublin #fire #SouthDublin pic.twitter.com/oFUsIKScE3 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) December 27, 2018

True heroes.

