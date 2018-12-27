Dublin

Dublin Fire Brigade Helped To Deliver A Baby On Christmas Day

"A Christmas delivery of a different sort"

Dublin Fire Brigade

Is there anything Dublin Fire Brigade can’t do?

They’ve revealed that they once again went above and beyond this week while helping a Dublin woman give birth on Christmas Day.

Taking to Twitter, they shared the lovely story of how the fire crew helped deliver the baby.

They explained, ‘Well done to all involved in a Christmas delivery of a different sort today.

‘A Tallaght fire EMS crew and ambulance crew from Blanchardstown assisted mum in an unexpected home birth this morning in Lucan. Happy Christmas.’

They've also been looking back at their busy year and sharing photos of the important work they've done in 2018, including fighting gorse fires in the Dublin mountains for more than 12 hours.

True heroes.

READ MORE: Dublin Zoo Says Pope Is To Blame For Massive Drop In Visitor Numbers

Before Brunch LIVE with Diet Coke. We caught up with Courtney Smith and Caitlin McBride to chat about the power of fashion and celebrity gossip. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Kiara Keane

Written By

Kiara Keane

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group. Email - kiara@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
Five Things To Do In Dublin Today If You're Bored Out Of Your Tree
Five Things To Do In Dublin Today If You're Bored Out Of Your Tree
Dublin Fire Brigade Helped To Deliver A Baby On Christmas Day
Dublin Fire Brigade Helped To Deliver A Baby On Christmas Day
Looking For Something To Do? Take A Stroll Along The Great South Wall Walk
Looking For Something To Do? Take A Stroll Along The Great South Wall Walk
WATCH: Incredible Video Shows Man Crowdsurfing In Wheelchair At Damien Dempsey's Vicar St Gig
WATCH: Incredible Video Shows Man Crowdsurfing In Wheelchair At Damien Dempsey's Vicar St Gig
Capital Group Claim Dublin Died As A City The Day That This Happened
Capital Group Claim Dublin Died As A City The Day That This Happened
PIC: We've Found An €8.50 Dublin Pint And It's Miles Away From Temple Bar
PIC: We've Found An €8.50 Dublin Pint And It's Miles Away From Temple Bar
PIC: Someone Carried Out The 'Double Dickhead' On Dublin Bus During A Busy Commute
PIC: Someone Carried Out The 'Double Dickhead' On Dublin Bus During A Busy Commute
The "Most Popular" Drug In Trinity College Would Not Be In Your Top Five Guesses
The "Most Popular" Drug In Trinity College Would Not Be In Your Top Five Guesses
WATCH: This Video Of Families Being Reunited At Dublin Airport For Christmas Is Absolutely Heartwarming
WATCH: This Video Of Families Being Reunited At Dublin Airport For Christmas Is Absolutely Heartwarming
Six Dublin Tourist Attractions That Are Well Worth Visiting As A Local
Six Dublin Tourist Attractions That Are Well Worth Visiting As A Local
PIC: This Dublin Rent Ad Caused So Much Controversy It's Been Removed
PIC: This Dublin Rent Ad Caused So Much Controversy It's Been Removed
Seven Bars In Dublin You Must Try Before The Year Is Out
Seven Bars In Dublin You Must Try Before The Year Is Out
This Organic Dublin Bakery Needs To Be On Your 2019 Bucket List
Food and Drink

This Organic Dublin Bakery Needs To Be On Your 2019 Bucket List
The Top 10 Coolest Neon Signs In Dublin Right Now
Lifestyle

The Top 10 Coolest Neon Signs In Dublin Right Now
There's A Deadly Jazzy Brunch On Today That Cannot Be Missed
Food and Drink

There's A Deadly Jazzy Brunch On Today That Cannot Be Missed
Five Things To Do In Dublin Today If You're Bored Out Of Your Tree
Dublin

Five Things To Do In Dublin Today If You're Bored Out Of Your Tree

WATCH: This Video Of Families Being Reunited At Dublin Airport For Christmas Is Absolutely Heartwarming
News

WATCH: This Video Of Families Being Reunited At Dublin Airport For Christmas Is Absolutely Heartwarming
PICS: This Dublin Proposal Is The Cutest And Most Thoughtful One Ever
Pics

PICS: This Dublin Proposal Is The Cutest And Most Thoughtful One Ever
WATCH: Amazing Moment Glen Hansard Sings Raglan Road To Anton O' Toole On Streets Of Dublin
News

WATCH: Amazing Moment Glen Hansard Sings Raglan Road To Anton O' Toole On Streets Of Dublin
One Of Dublin's Oldest And Most Loved Pubs Is Closing Its Doors Today
News

One Of Dublin's Oldest And Most Loved Pubs Is Closing Its Doors Today

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group