Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dublin named one of the best Christmas destinations around the globe

By Rory Cashin

December 14, 2020 at 3:42pm

Share:

Dublin ranks high in the newly published Top 25 global destinations to visit for Christmas.

Normally, at this time of the year, there would be tens of thousands of people around the country planning and heading off on their little Christmas trips, heading to other parts of the country - or the world - that celebrate the festive season in style.

Unfortunately that isn't the case that year, but that hasn't stopped the travel specialists at Big 7 from releasing their list of the best places in the world to visit for Christmas, so maybe this is something to look forward to and start booking for 2021?

Dublin arrived 13th in the list of the best places to visit for Christmas in the entire world, which is pretty spectacular when you think about it, considering that list includes the actual North Pole (which got in at No.17) and the Finnish Lapland (landed at No.20).

This is what Big 7 had to say about the capital:

"What better way to get in the Christmas spirit than with a few pints of Guinness and black pudding. If you’re all about the Christmas food and drink, Dublin is the place to be. In the heart of the Emerald Isle, you’ll find more cosy bars than you can manage all decked out in holiday flair. That’s not all though; the other holiday offerings include the decorated shops along Grafton street perfect for winter strolls, theatre performances and classic Christmas carolling."

The top ten of their Christmas visits list is as follows:

10. Colmar, France

9. Williamsburg, Virginia, USA

8. Aarhus, Denmark

7. Leavenworth, Washington, USA

6. London, England

5. Moscow, Russia

4. New York City, New York, USA

3. Franklin, Tennesse, USA

2. Woodstock, Vermont, USA

1. Dresden, Germany

You can check out the full Top 25 list right here.

READ NEXT: Taoiseach sends letter to Adam King - "You are an inspiration"

Share:

Latest articles

Two mouth-watering Christmas recipes to shake things up using your leftovers

Potential opening date for new Wetherspoon Dublin hotel and bar announced

Love/Hate actor is the star of one of 2020's biggest games

Dublin pub warned it must sell food after €9 charity donation loophole

You may also love

Potential opening date for new Wetherspoon Dublin hotel and bar announced

Dublin pub warned it must sell food after €9 charity donation loophole

Dublin restaurant encourages customers to speak up following negative online review 

One Dublin spot is hosting a vintage Christmas market next weekend

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.