Dublin named one of the best Christmas destinations around the globe

Dublin ranks high in the newly published Top 25 global destinations to visit for Christmas.

Normally, at this time of the year, there would be tens of thousands of people around the country planning and heading off on their little Christmas trips, heading to other parts of the country - or the world - that celebrate the festive season in style.

Unfortunately that isn't the case that year, but that hasn't stopped the travel specialists at Big 7 from releasing their list of the best places in the world to visit for Christmas, so maybe this is something to look forward to and start booking for 2021?

Dublin arrived 13th in the list of the best places to visit for Christmas in the entire world, which is pretty spectacular when you think about it, considering that list includes the actual North Pole (which got in at No.17) and the Finnish Lapland (landed at No.20).

This is what Big 7 had to say about the capital:

"What better way to get in the Christmas spirit than with a few pints of Guinness and black pudding. If you’re all about the Christmas food and drink, Dublin is the place to be. In the heart of the Emerald Isle, you’ll find more cosy bars than you can manage all decked out in holiday flair. That’s not all though; the other holiday offerings include the decorated shops along Grafton street perfect for winter strolls, theatre performances and classic Christmas carolling."

The top ten of their Christmas visits list is as follows:

10. Colmar, France

9. Williamsburg, Virginia, USA

8. Aarhus, Denmark

7. Leavenworth, Washington, USA

6. London, England

5. Moscow, Russia

4. New York City, New York, USA

3. Franklin, Tennesse, USA

2. Woodstock, Vermont, USA

1. Dresden, Germany

You can check out the full Top 25 list right here.

